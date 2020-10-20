Julie F. Kay
Julie F. Kay helped lay the groundwork for the legalization of abortion in Ireland through the first direct challenge to the country’s absolute ban on abortion before the European Court of Human Rights. Julie began her legal career at the Center for Reproductive Rights and has spent the ensuing decades developing innovative legal and policy initiatives to advance gender equality and religious freedom.
By the Author
Controlling Women
The definitive account of the battle for reproductive freedom and a bold new strategy to safeguard our rights, from two lawyers at the forefront of…