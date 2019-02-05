Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Deborah Frances-White
Deborah Frances-White is a stand-up comedian and the host of the hit podcast The Guilty Feminist, which has had sixty million downloads in three years. She regularly appears on television in the UK and has her own BBC Radio 4 series, Deborah Frances-White Rolls the Dice, which won the Writers’ Guild Award for Best Radio Comedy. An official ambassador for Amnesty International, she lives in London.Read More
By the Author
The Guilty Feminist
A witty take on feminism for every woman who wants equality but sometimes wants a day off from fighting for it Sometimes we feel a…