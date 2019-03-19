A witty take on feminism for every woman who wants equality but sometimes wants a day off from fighting for it





Sometimes we feel a bit like “I’m a feminist, but…” As in, “I’m a feminist, but I skipped the Women’s March to buy face cream.” As in, “I’m a feminist, but I’ve never found time to read Sylvia Plath (but I have watched fifteen seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians).”





In The Guilty Feminist, Deborah Frances-White reassures us that we don’t have to be perfect to be a force for meaningful change. Exploring big issues of identity, equality, intersectionality, and the current feminist agenda, she explodes the myth of the model activist and offers a realistic path toward changing the world.



