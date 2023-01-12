Free shipping on orders $35+
Stitch 'n Bitch
The Knitter's Handbook
Description
It’s the essential guide for chicks with sticks—because knit happens.
From the tools of the trade to the knitty-gritty of techniques and patterns, all with easy-to-follow step-by-step illustrated techniques. Stockinette stitch, rib stitch, seed stitch. Increasing and decreasing. All the bells and whistles: fringes, tassels, cables, intarsia, crab stitch, and Fair Isle. Plus the stitch doctor’s own special bag of tricks and how to hook up with other knitters. After the how-tos come the why-to: forty hop, stylish patterns, as good for beginners as they are for purely pros.
Featuring:
Featuring:
- Coney Island fireworks scarf
- Punk rock backpack
- Crickets technicolor techno-cozies
- Pippi knee-stockings
- Big bad baby blanket
- To-dye-for sweater
- Princess Snowball cat bed
- Queen of Hearts bikini
