Free shipping on orders $35+

Stitch 'n Bitch
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Stitch 'n Bitch

The Knitter's Handbook

by Debbie Stoller

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

ebook
ebook

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 1, 2012. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Nov 1, 2012

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9780761174950

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Needlework / Knitting

Description

It’s the essential guide for chicks with sticks—because knit happens.

From the tools of the trade to the knitty-gritty of techniques and patterns, all with easy-to-follow step-by-step illustrated techniques. Stockinette stitch, rib stitch, seed stitch. Increasing and decreasing. All the bells and whistles: fringes, tassels, cables, intarsia, crab stitch, and Fair Isle. Plus the stitch doctor’s own special bag of tricks and how to hook up with other knitters. After the how-tos come the why-to: forty hop, stylish patterns, as good for beginners as they are for purely pros.

Featuring:
  • Coney Island fireworks scarf
  • Punk rock backpack
  • Crickets technicolor techno-cozies
  • Pippi knee-stockings
  • Big bad baby blanket
  • To-dye-for sweater
  • Princess Snowball cat bed
  • Queen of Hearts bikini

What's Inside

Read More Read Less