Stitch 'n Bitch

Coney Island fireworks scarf

Punk rock backpack

Crickets technicolor techno-cozies

Pippi knee-stockings

Big bad baby blanket

To-dye-for sweater

Princess Snowball cat bed

Queen of Hearts bikini

From the tools of the trade to the knitty-gritty of techniques and patterns, all with easy-to-follow step-by-step illustrated techniques. Stockinette stitch, rib stitch, seed stitch. Increasing and decreasing. All the bells and whistles: fringes, tassels, cables, intarsia, crab stitch, and Fair Isle. Plus the stitch doctor’s own special bag of tricks and how to hook up with other knitters. After the how-tos come the why-to: forty hop, stylish patterns, as good for beginners as they are for purely pros.