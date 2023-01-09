Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Debbie Stoller
Debbie Stoller is the bestselling author of the Stitch’n Bitch series of knitting books and calendars. She comes from a long line of Dutch knitters, has a Ph.D. from Yale in the psychology of women, and is the editor-in-chief of Bust magazine. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Stitch 'n Bitch Nation
Join the movement! Four million strong and counting, hip, young chicks with sticks are putting a whole new spin on knitting--while turning last fall's Stitch…