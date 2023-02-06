This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

A beautifully illustrated treasury of winter-themed folktales celebrating diverse heritage and cultural storytelling, including "The Nutcracker," "The Snow Queen," and "The Mitten."



Winter Tales is a fully illustrated treasury of stories celebrating the wonders of the season throughout the world. This stunning book brings together a selection of wintery tales from all over the globe—from North America to Siberia, Scotland, France, Russia, and Norway. Written by award-winning author Dawn Casey and with beautifully detailed artwork by illustrator Zanna Goldhawk, this is a magical book to be treasured for generations to come. Some of the 18 stories included are: “The White Bear King,” “The Mitten,” “The Apple Tree Man,” “The Twelve Months,” “The Snow Queen,” and more.