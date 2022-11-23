Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Winter Tales
Winter Tales

Stories and Folktales from Around the World

by Dawn Casey

Illustrated by Zanna Goldhawk

Sep 26, 2023

Description

A beautifully illustrated collection of winter-themed folktales from around the world including "The Nutcracker," "The Snow Queen," and "The Mitten."

Winter Tales is a fully illustrated treasury of stories celebrating the wonders of the season throughout the world. This stunning book brings together a selection of wintery tales from all over the globe—from North America to Siberia, Scotland, France, Russia, and Norway. Written by award-winning author Dawn Casey and with beautifully detailed artwork by illustrator Zanna Goldhawk, this is a magical book to be treasured for generations to come. Some of the 18 stories included are: “The White Bear King,” “The Mitten,” “The Apple Tree Man,” “The Twelve Months,” “The Snow Queen,” and more.

