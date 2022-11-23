Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Dawn Casey

Dawn Casey is a children’s book author with a love of nature and the wonders of the world. She lives with her family in South Downs of Sussex.
 
Zanna Goldhawk is a bestselling illustrator working from a beautiful seaside studio in Cornwall. She has worked for such clients as Penguin Random House, Frances Lincoln, Michael O’Mara Books, and more.
 
