Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Buy It Now

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Apple Books
Google Play
Kobo
Ebooks.com

ALWAYS DELICIOUS

The delectable cookbook companion to the #1 New York Times bestselling Always Hungry?,with over 175 delicious recipes!


In Always Hungry? renowned endocrinologist Dr. David Ludwig showed us why traditional diets don't work, and how to lose weight without hunger, improve your health, and feel great. The reception to the book has been strong and his online community is active and growing rapidly.
Now, in Always Delicious, Dr. Ludwig and Dawn Ludwig have created over 150 easy-to-make and tasty recipes that ignore calories and target fat cells directly. With recipes like Spinach Feta Quiche, Citrus Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry, Thai Coconut Fish Soup, and Pear Cranberry Pie, which are full of luscious high fat ingredients, savory proteins, and natural carbohydrates, this indispensable cookbook is a liberating new way to tame hunger and lose weight . . . for good.

MEET THE AUTHORS

 

David S. Ludwig, MD, PhD, is a practicing endocrinologist and researcher at Boston Children's Hospital, Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, and Professor of Nutrition at Harvard School of Public Health. Described as an "obesity warrior" by Time magazine, Dr. Ludwig has been featured in the New York Times and onNPR, ABC, NBC, CBS, and CNN, among others.

Dawn Ludwig has devoted her career to helping people discover the fun, beauty, and delicious taste of natural foods. For 15 years, she owned and directed The Natural Epicurean Academy of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas, recognized as one of the top "Cutting Edge Cuisine" cooking schools in the United States. Dawn has written on the subjects of nutrition and health for a variety of publications, including Whole Health Magazine, Natural Home, Austin Monthly, Austin Fit, and others.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less
Always Delicious

Always Delicious

Over 175 Satisfying Recipes to Conquer Cravings, Retrain Your Fat Cells, and Keep the Weight Off Permanently

by

by

Foreword by

The delectable cookbook companion to the #1 New York Times bestselling Always Hungry?, with over 175 delicious recipes!

 

In Always Hungry? renowned endocrinologist Dr. David Ludwig showed us why traditional diets don’t work, and how to lose weight without hunger, improve your health, and feel great. The reception to the book has been strong and his online community is active and growing rapidly.
Now, in Always Delicious, Dr. Ludwig and Dawn Ludwig have created over 150 easy-to-make and tasty recipes that ignore calories and target fat cells directly. With recipes like Spinach Feta Quiche, Citrus Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry, Thai Coconut Fish Soup, and Pear Cranberry Pie, which are full of luscious high fat ingredients, savory proteins, and natural carbohydrates, this indispensable cookbook is a liberating new way to tame hunger and lose weight . . . for good.
Read More

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Health & Healing / Weight Control

On Sale: March 6th 2018

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781478947783

Grand Central Life and Style Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy