The ultimate guide to making artisan pizza the American way, from the creator of "the best pizza in New York" (New York Times)



Dan Richer, chef and owner of Jersey City's Razza, has spent his career perfecting every element of the perfect pizza; ten years later, he's still perfecting it as one of America's foremost pizzaiolos. Driven by the desire to make each day's pizza better than it was yesterday, Richer has nailed down a list of 40 characteristics that define the perfect pizza, from the sweetness of the tomatoes to the crispness and aroma of the crust. Perfecting each of these characteristics has led to the creation of a while new art and science of making pizza. Now, he's ready to share his expertise with the home cook.



The Joy of Pizza brings you an insider's look at how to make "the best pizza in New York," right in your own home. Starting from the basics – dough, sauce, cheese, and toppings – Richer takes the reader through the infinite possibilities and expressions of one of the world's favorite foods, from choosing the perfect tomato to making your own naturally-leavened dough from scratch. The Joy of Pizza will provide every home pizza maker with all the tools to master delicious pizzas, from traditional to creative, and discover the craft of making each pizza just a little bit better than yesterday's.