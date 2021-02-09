Dan Richer
Dan Richer is the chef and owner of Razza in Jersey City. A graduate of Rutgers University, he skipped his own graduation to fly to Italy and begin his real education: in pizza. He is a three-time nominee for the James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic award, and a James Beard Rising Star Chef semi-finalist.Read More
By the Author
The Joy of Pizza
The ultimate guide to making artisan pizza the American way, from the creator of "the best pizza in New York" (New York Times) Dan Richer,…