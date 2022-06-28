Let's All Keep Chickens!

Description

Dalia Monterroso, founder of the popular website Chickenlandia, brings a fresh, inclusive voice to the community of backyard chicken keeping with this entry-level guide designed to empower anyone who's always wanted to keep chickens but may have thought it required special knowledge and a large investment in equipment. Monterroso's enthusiasm is contagious as she conveys the basics of chicken keeping, with an emphasis on low-cost, natural practices and shares her belief that humans have an innate ability to care for chickens. Asserting that the backyard chicken community welcomes everyone, she addresses a broad audience, including those in urban and suburban locations. Readers will learn how to plan their flock, how to raise baby chicks, what to look for in a chicken coop, how to keep chickens healthy naturally, and more. Drawing from her own experience as the child of Guatemalan immigrants, Monterroso celebrates how chicken-keeping has been practiced around the world and offers an opportunity to connect with previous generations and transcend cultural, racial, economic, and political divides.



This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.

