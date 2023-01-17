Dalia Monterroso is a chicken keeper and a popular teacher on the basics of backyard chicken keeping. She speaks and teaches classes on the joys of chicken keeping and is passionate about broadening the community of chicken keepers to be more diverse and inclusive. She is the creator of the popular website Welcome to Chickenlandia, YouTube Channel Welcome to Chickenlandia, podcast Bawk Tawk, and an online course called Chickenlandia’s Backyard Chickens 101: A Chicken Course for Everyone. She lives in Bellingham, Washington, with her husband and children. Find her online at welcometochickenlandia.com.