Towering peaks, sparkling coastline, and endless old growth forests: wherever you turn in the Pacific Northwest, adventure awaits. Pack a lunch, lace up your boots, and hit the trails with Moon Pacific Northwest Hiking. Inside you’ll find:

Diverse Hiking Options: From breathtaking coastal walks in Oregon to challenging treks around Mount Rainier, find outdoor getaways ranging from easy day hikes to multi-day backpacking trips

Looking for something specific? Choose from strategic lists of the best hikes for waterfalls, wildlife, solitude, bringing your dog, and more, plus a breakdown of the best hikes by month The Top Outdoor Experiences: Wander through the damp, dense greens of a rainforest in Olympic National Park or revel in a Mars-like red rock landscape in southeastern Oregon. Watch an orange sunset on a beach adorned with sea stacks or gaze into the mouth of a volcano crater. Catch a glimpse of a bighorn sheep, see actual wagon ruts on the historic Oregon Trail, and stroll through fields of wildflowers. Walk behind a waterfall or take in unbridled views of the downtown Portland skyline

Kick back at a local brewery after your hike, find a nearby campground for a night under the stars, or enjoy a plate fresh oysters with an ocean view Essential Planning Details: Each hike is described in detail and marked with round-trip distance and hiking time, difficulty, terrain type, elevation gain, and access points

Each hike is described in detail and marked with round-trip distance and hiking time, difficulty, terrain type, elevation gain, and access points Maps and Directions: Find easy-to-use maps, driving directions to each trailhead, and details on where to park

Seasoned hikers Craig Hill and Matt Wastradowski reveal their experienced insights, local secrets, and honest opinions of each trail Tips and Tools: Advice on gear, first aid, and camping permits, plus background information on climate, landscape, and wildlife

Advice on gear, first aid, and camping permits, plus background information on climate, landscape, and wildlife Moon Pacific Northwest Hiking covers hikes in Washington and Oregon

Whether you’re a veteran or a first-time hiker, Moon’s comprehensive coverage and local expertise will have you gearing up for your next adventure.





