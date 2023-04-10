Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
Too Late
Definitive Edition
Contributors
Formats and Prices
Price$32.00
Price$41.00 CAD
Format
Format:
- Hardcover $32.00 $41.00 CAD
- ebook $14.99 $19.99 CAD
- Trade Paperback (Large Print) $20.99 $26.99 CAD
- Trade Paperback $18.99 $24.99 CAD
Also available from:
Sloan will go through hell and back for those she loves. And she does so, every single day. Caught up with the alluring Asa Jackson, a notorious drug trafficker, Sloan has finally found a lifeline to cling to, even if it’s meant compromising her morals. She was in dire straits trying to pay for her brother’s care until she met Asa. But as Sloan became emotionally and economically reliant on him, he in turn developed a disturbing obsession with her—one that becomes increasingly dangerous every day.
When undercover DEA agent Carter enters the picture, Sloan’s surprised to feel an immediate attraction between them, despite knowing that if Asa finds out, he will kill him. And Asa has always been a step ahead of everyone in his life, including Sloan. No one has ever gotten in his way.
No one except Carter.
Together, Sloan and Carter must find a way out before it’s too late…
Genre:
-
PRAISE FOR COLLEEN HOOVER AND VERITY:
“Sublimely creepy with a true Hoover pulse. I’ve been waiting for a thriller like this for years.”—Tarryn Fisher, New York Times bestselling author
- “Riveting and unexpected. Impossible to put down.”—Claire Contreras, New York Times bestselling author
- "This isn't a book, it's a visceral experience."—B.B. Easton, bestselling author
- “Verity delivers the grand slam of thriller twists—the holy grail of'what the…?!' moments . . . It lit up my brain."—Washington Post
- "If you came here to find a mystery romance book that’ll have you on the edge of your seat (and keep you up at night), add Verity by Colleen Hoover to your cart."—Cosmopolitan
- "Unravels a picture-perfect couple’s courtship and marriage in truly twisted—and jaw-dropping—fashion."—Elle magazine
- “If you've yet to experience the delight that is reading one of Hoover's novels, we suggest starting with this . . . Prepare for your pulse to race and palms to sweat."—E! News
- “The energy and pace in this book are like a fun house at a carnival. It's ever-changing, and just when you think you know what to expect next, Hoover hits you with another turn. Up until the very final page, readers are mining for clues. Just when you thought you figured out the who, what, when, where, and why, it completely changes, leaving you gobsmacked.”—BuzzFeed
- "The perfect choice if you're after a gripping read but be warned, its twists and turns may very well keep you up at night."—Refinery29
- "Colleen Hoover's romances and contemporary fiction novels . . . grip readers with emotionally charged storylines, unique plotlines, and twists that leave us reeling." —Business Insider
- "Talk about a word-of-mouth of page-turner we’re still not over . . . Cue the seductive mystery that has one of our all-time fave twists. Run, don’t walk.”—The Skimm
- "An explosive, sexy thriller full of chilling admissions, incredible twists and turns, and some seriously creepy plotlines. I can honestly say that I’ve never read another thriller quite like it."—BookReporter.com
- "Seamlessly blends romance and horror."—New York Post
- "Full of suspense with steamy scenes and creepy undertones."—Plymouth Magazine
- "Hoover always tells her stories so beautifully . . . [An] ideal holiday gift.”—Houstonia magazine
- "Emotionally charged, sinister, evocative, fascinating and very addictive. We read Verity with a knot in our stomachs from the first to last page! What a brilliant read!"—TotallyBooked Blog
- "Wow I'm speechless, I don't know where to start with this one. Verity was a captivating, fast paced, twisted, and addictive story."—Read More Sleep Less Blog
- "If you’ve read any of our recent book round-ups here on The Everygirl, you know how much our editors love this book. It created quite the chain reaction, and now, those who have not yet read it are in the minority. Obviously, this means it is a great book, but the real reason we can’t stop talking about it is because of the story—it is truly the most shocking book I have ever read. It also started a huge internet book debate about what really happened, so you’ll be wrapped up in this world even after you finish reading."—The EveryGirl
- "I recommend this book to everyone I come across!"—Her Campus
- "Solidified my love for romantic suspense."—She Reads
- "There are genuinely spooky moments that had me squirming, and all sorts of twists and turns."—Business Insider
- "If you’re a book lover drawn to dark thrillers, start with the stand-alone page-turner Verity."—Reader's Digest
- "You'll stay up all night reading this . . . Hoover expertly combines thriller with romance to test the boundaries of who is telling the truth, and who is lying."—Woman's Day
- "What makes Verity so good is that it is both a steamy romance novel as well as a deeply twisted and disturbing psychological thriller, flawlessly wrapped into one story . . . steamy, disturbing, and surprising."—The Mary Sue
- "Twisted . . . a thrilling deviation from her typical romance books." —HelloGiggles
- On Sale
- Jun 27, 2023
- Page Count
- 400 pages
- Publisher
- Grand Central Publishing
- ISBN-13
- 9781538766248
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use