Too Late

Definitive Edition

By Colleen Hoover

A psychological suspense novel of obsession and dangerous love. The definitive edition of Too Late from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Verity.

Sloan will go through hell and back for those she loves. And she does so, every single day. Caught up with the alluring Asa Jackson, a notorious drug trafficker, Sloan has finally found a lifeline to cling to, even if it’s meant compromising her morals. She was in dire straits trying to pay for her brother’s care until she met Asa. But as Sloan became emotionally and economically reliant on him, he in turn developed a disturbing obsession with her—one that becomes increasingly dangerous every day.

When undercover DEA agent Carter enters the picture, Sloan’s surprised to feel an immediate attraction between them, despite knowing that if Asa finds out, he will kill him. And Asa has always been a step ahead of everyone in his life, including Sloan. No one has ever gotten in his way.

No one except Carter.

Together, Sloan and Carter must find a way out before it’s too late…

Genre:

On Sale
Jul 25, 2023
Page Count
608 pages
Publisher
Grand Central Publishing
ISBN-13
9781538766613

Colleen Hoover

About the Author

Colleen Hoover is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Verity, the Hopeless series, the Maybe Someday series, Ugly Love, Confess, It Starts With Us, It Ends With Us, All Your Perfects, and many more. She lives in Texas with her husband and their three boys. Please visit http://www.ColleenHoover.com.

