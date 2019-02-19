Night Before Christmas

The classic Christmas poem is illustrated in a style little ones will love. This sweet update of a beloved tradition is sure to fill any child’s eyes with wonder and their dreams with sugarplums. From the adorable reindeer pulling the sleigh to the almost-plush-looking Santa, the lighthearted style of Janet Samuel’s illustrations will delight youngsters and their families. A special flocking treatment and glitter on the cover draws in the eye and will be fun for children to touch. Ages 2-5.