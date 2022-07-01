Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Cooking with Whey
A Cheesemaker's Guide to Using Whey in Probiotic Drinks, Savory Dishes, Sweet Treats, and More
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 25, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"Lucero is a magician who has solved the mystery of turning what most see as waste into liquid gold. Her creative ideas will put you in touch with one of nature's oldest, most nutritious broths." --Louella Hill, owner of Ballerino Creamery and cheese instructor with Milk Street Cooking School
“It’s easy to find opportunities to learn cheesemaking, but until now no one has talked about what to do with the whey! Lucero shows you how to use your whey to make nutritious, delicious dishes and drinks.” – Robyn Jackson, Cheese from Scratch