Description

Anyone who’s ever made cheese at home knows that roughly three-quarters of every gallon of milk transforms into a perplexing byproduct called whey. “Don’t throw away your whey!” says cheesemaker Claudia Lucero. In Cooking with Whey, Lucero shares 60 inventive recipes that use whey, which is rich in protein, minerals, and vitamins, and adds creaminess and flavor to foods. Sweet whey, a byproduct of cheesemaking enhances baked goods and smoothies. Acid whey, produced in yogurt- and kefir-making, is ideal for brining meat, kick-starting ferments, and adding tang to main dishes. From Brazilian Limeade and Strawberry Oat Milk to Skillet Cornbread, Broth-Poached Salmon, Honey Caramels, Espresso Martinis, and many more mouth-watering recipes for beverages, soups, breads, desserts, and everyday meals, this book is the key to unlocking a delightfully surprising array of ways to put whey to work!