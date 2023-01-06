Description

In Madame Fromage's Adventures in Cheese, cheese expert and blogger Tenaya Darlington (aka Madame Fromage) guides us through the fascinating and often confusing world of cheeses in a comprehensive, voice-driven, illustrated primer—one that has a sense of humor, and that knows its stuff but feels not at all stuffy. Approachable and fun, the book offers an engaging, lighthearted education in all things cheese. Part 1 (Discover) covers the basics, from “Madame Fromage’s Template for a Great Cheese Board” to “All About Milk.” Part 2 (Explore) is packed with cheese board “itineraries” that focus on a particular style or family, emphasizing taste and texture rather than provenance (think “stinky” or “fresh” cheeses rather than “from the Loire Valley”). Madame Fromage offers an overview of the style family and how it’s made, seasonal information, buying tips, maker profiles, surprising pairing suggestions, and much more. Part 3 (Entertain) has shopping, sharing, and serving tips for the eager gatherer and dinner-party thrower, as well as how to taste cheese like a pro (that is, using the "Yoga Breath of Cheese" technique), . Finally, in Part 4 (Keep Learning), we’re given an atlas of all things lactic: festivals, reading lists, classes, knives and tools, and even “Twenty Wild Cheeses to Explore Around the World.” Rounded out with a Dairy Dossier–an at-a-glance reference to the hundreds of cheeses mentioned throughout–this opinionated and beautifully illustrated book will be the perfect gift for every cheese lover.

