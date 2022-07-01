"Caldwell gives thorough, detailed directions, and full-color photographs show both finished products and important steps along the way. This is a practical addition to any cookery collection, especially with the growing trend toward self-sufficiency." — Booklist, starred review



"What sets this yogurt book apart is the global range of yogurts featured—from Russian Ryazhenka and Vietnamese Sữa Chua to Icelandic Skyr and Indian Mishti Doi. So many ways to transform my leftover milk! Caldwell also includes recipes for kefirs, cheeses, sweets, and many dairy-free options. With farmer profiles, bacterial charts and step-by step photos and illustrations, it’s a great primer for those new to fermented dairy, yet still has enough to challenge those whose yogurt making is already a weekly routine. " — Blyth Meier, Porchlight Books



“Gianaclis is a fermentation expert and natural teacher. Her deep knowledge paired with beautiful design has produced a book to treasure.” — Janet Fletcher, James Beard Award-winning journalist, and publisher of Planet Cheese



"This is a great guide to fermenting milk as well as various plant-based milks. Gianaclis Caldwell is experienced and knowledgeable, and presents information clearly, making the processes very approachable. What a wonderful contribution to the growing literature of do-it-yourself fermentation." — Sandor Ellix Katz, author of Wild Fermentation and The Art of Fermentation



“Homemade Yogurt Kefir does a beautiful job of uniting a world of traditional fermented milks with easy-to-follow, delicious recipes for today. In this remarkable work, Caldwell’s approach is both practical and fun (yes, there are recipes for libations). This encouraging book provides a thorough understanding of why yogurt, kefir, and their many unique cousins have been, and must continue to be, a source of human nourishment.” — Kirsten Shockey, coauthor of Fermented Vegetables, Fiery Ferments, and Miso, Tempeh, Natto Other Tasty Ferments

