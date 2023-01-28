Free shipping on orders $35+
Homemade Yogurt & Kefir
71 Recipes for Making & Using Probiotic-Rich Ferments
Description
Probiotic-rich foods are essential to gut health, and yogurt and kefir are great sources of beneficial bacteria as well as protein.
In Homemade Yogurt & Kefir, cheesemaker and small-scale dairy producer Gianaclis Caldwell shows you how to make and use yogurt and kefir at home. She explores how to choose a culture and explains techniques for working with cow, goat, sheep, water buffalo, and even some plant milks. Step-by-step instructions cover the basics of making dairy ferments, from getting the right equipment to myriad options for thickening, sweetening, and flavoring. Along with foundational recipes, you’ll find instructions for different styles of yogurt and kefir as well as other traditional milk ferments from around world, including Icelandic skyr, Asian koumiss, and Finish viili. Techniques for making simple cheeses, butter, whipped cream, and other dairy products using yogurt and milk ferments are also included, as are creative recipes for using fermented dairy products in sauces, soups, and even cocktails, while preserving their health benefits and flavor.
Includes wisdom from pioneering yogurt makers, kefir crafters, and chefs who are tapping yogurt’s potential for meals and libations.
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
What's Inside
Praise
"Caldwell gives thorough, detailed directions, and full-color photographs show both finished products and important steps along the way. This is a practical addition to any cookery collection, especially with the growing trend toward self-sufficiency." — Booklist, starred review
"What sets this yogurt book apart is the global range of yogurts featured—from Russian Ryazhenka and Vietnamese Sữa Chua to Icelandic Skyr and Indian Mishti Doi. So many ways to transform my leftover milk! Caldwell also includes recipes for kefirs, cheeses, sweets, and many dairy-free options. With farmer profiles, bacterial charts and step-by step photos and illustrations, it’s a great primer for those new to fermented dairy, yet still has enough to challenge those whose yogurt making is already a weekly routine. " — Blyth Meier, Porchlight Books
“Gianaclis is a fermentation expert and natural teacher. Her deep knowledge paired with beautiful design has produced a book to treasure.” — Janet Fletcher, James Beard Award-winning journalist, and publisher of Planet Cheese
"This is a great guide to fermenting milk as well as various plant-based milks. Gianaclis Caldwell is experienced and knowledgeable, and presents information clearly, making the processes very approachable. What a wonderful contribution to the growing literature of do-it-yourself fermentation." — Sandor Ellix Katz, author of Wild Fermentation and The Art of Fermentation
“Homemade Yogurt Kefir does a beautiful job of uniting a world of traditional fermented milks with easy-to-follow, delicious recipes for today. In this remarkable work, Caldwell’s approach is both practical and fun (yes, there are recipes for libations). This encouraging book provides a thorough understanding of why yogurt, kefir, and their many unique cousins have been, and must continue to be, a source of human nourishment.” — Kirsten Shockey, coauthor of Fermented Vegetables, Fiery Ferments, and Miso, Tempeh, Natto Other Tasty Ferments
