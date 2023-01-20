Free shipping on orders $35+
Claudia Lucero
Claudia Lucero is the author of Instant Pot Cheese, One-Hour Cheese, and One-Hour Dairy-Free Cheese. She is the entrepreneur behind UrbanCheesecraft.com and DIY Cheese Kits, which she sells through Etsy, specialty food shops, and select Whole Foods stores, and she developed the home cheesemaking kits for Williams-Sonoma’s Agrarian product line. Raised with fresh Mexican cheeses, Lucero cooked alongside her mom and grandmother from an early age, where she first learned the value and reward of cooking traditional foods from scratch. She lives in Portland, Oregon.
Cooking with Whey
Anyone who’s ever made cheese at home knows that roughly three-quarters of every gallon of milk transforms into a perplexing byproduct called whey. “Don’t throw…
Instant Pot Cheese
The beloved Instant Pot can be used to do just about anything: caramelize onions, boil eggs, steam rice . . . and now, make cheese!…
One-Hour Dairy-Free Cheese
Finally, anyone embracing a dairy-free lifestyle (including vegan, paleo, or allergen-free) can make and enjoy the savory goodness of cheese—in one hour or less. …
One-Hour Cheese
Make fresh cheese at home—in under an hour! Through recipes that are specific, accessible, and rated easy, easier, and easiest, Claudia Lucero shows step-by-step—with every…