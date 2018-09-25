Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Pusheen Postcard Book
Includes 20 Cute Cards!
Snail mail just got a whole lot cuter with the Pusheen Postcard Book!
If You Love Pusheen, You'll Also Love...
Pusheen Poster Book
Upgrade your office or home with posters of the adorable, lovable, naughty Pusheen the cat! This deluxe book features 12 unique 8" x 10" removable…
Pusheen: A Cross-Stitch Kit
Craft your very own Pusheen masterpieces with Pusheen: A Cross-Stitch Kit!Pusheen is the Internet's favorite chubby tabby who has warmed the hearts of millions with…
Pusheen: I Like You More than Pizza
Tell your friends and loved ones "I like you more than pizza" with this charming fill-in book, featuring prompts inspired by the internet's favorite chubby…
Pusheen Mini Puzzles
With these fun mini puzzles, kawaii and kitty lovers can piece together two cute scenes of the naughty, lovable Pusheen and her friends Stormy, Pip,…
Pusheen: A Magnetic Kit
Bring the naughty, adorable, and pleasantly plump Pusheen to your fridge (her favorite hangout) or office with Pusheen: A Magnetic Kit!Pusheen is a chubby tabby…