Snail mail just got a whole lot cuter with the Pusheen Postcard Book!



Drop a note to friends and family with one of 10 fun designs featuring the naughty, adorable, and pleasantly plump Pusheen the cat. Included in this deluxe stationery book are 20 postcards, each featuring an illustration on the front and blank ruled lines on the back for your message. Whether sending for a birthday, a thank-you, or “just because,” these delightful postcards are sure to bring joy and happiness to any mailbox!