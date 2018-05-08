Meal prep is the best thing to happen to healthy eating-and DAMN DELICIOUS MEAL PREP makes it tastier than ever!



It’s 6:00 pm, and you have nothing planned for dinner. Again. If you’re like many folks, including blogger and author Chungah Rhee, this happens more often than you care to admit! Wanting to regain control of her health and eating habits, Chungah turned to meal prep: the secret weapon that keeps everyone from celebrities and athletes to busy parents and young professionals on-track and eating well.

Chungah quickly found that meal prep is an amazing way to save time and money and to keep you and your family eating healthy all week long. By taking the time to plan your meals, prep ingredients, and do some cooking ahead of time, it’s easy to have perfectly portioned healthy options at your fingertips for any time of the day.

Inside are Chungah’s go-to recipes-including some favorites from the blog. You’ll find inspiration for delectable protein-packed breakfasts, energy-boosting snacks, and slimmed-down comfort food favorites-none of which sacrifice flavor. Who wouldn’t be enticed by a 205-calorie Breakfast Croissant Sandwich or an under-500-calorie Mason Jar Lasagna? She also arms readers with dozens of tools for making habit changes actually stick. This indispensable cookbook is sure to help you live a healthier (and more delicious) life.