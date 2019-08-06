



With the clean recipe design, easy-to-follow instructions, and cookable recipes Milk Street fans have come to expect, MILK STREET FAST AND SLOW will teach any multi-cooker fanatic how to make the most of it–the Milk Street way.

MILK STREET FAST & SLOW is the first book showing home cooks how to make the most of every application of their handiest appliance, whether they need a quick tomato sauce in just 20 minutes from start to finish, or a slow-braised roast for a celebratory Sunday evening. Along the way, each of the more than 75 recipes is designed to be cooked entirely inside your multi-cooker or Instant Pot, with timings, ingredients, and techniques to cook each dish using either the slow-cooker or the quick-cooking pressure cooker function, at your preference–so you can enjoy each delicious dish on your schedule.