A Tale of Sorcery...
A Tale of Sorcery...

by Christopher Colfer

On Sale

Sep 28, 2021

Page Count

448 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316055932

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic / Science Fiction, Fantasy, Magic

Description

The thrilling third book in Chris Colfer's #1 New York Times bestselling A Tale of Magic… series  

Brystal Evergreen is running out of time. It’s almost been a year since she made a deal with Death to find and destroy the Immortal in exchange for her life and she still hasn’t found a single clue about who or where the Immortal is. To make matters worse, something dark and malignant has risen from deep within the earth that threatens life as we know it.  To stop this new evil, the fairies and witches must work with all the kingdoms and territories, including the Righteous Brotherhood and their Army of the Dead. But is the threat more familiar than they expected? And why are a secretive group of Sorcerers convinced Xanthous Hayfield is connected to it? 

A Tale of Magic...