The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell
The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell

10th Anniversary Edition

by Chris Colfer

ON SALE: October 11th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fairy Tales & Folklore / Country & Ethnic

PAGE COUNT: 448

Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of  Chris Colfer's #1 New York Times bestselling series The Land of Stories with this gorgeous anniversary edition!

Alex and Conner Bailey's world is about to change, in this fast-paced adventure that uniquely combines our modern day world with the enchanting realm of classic fairy tales.

The Land of Stories tells the tale of twins Alex and Conner. Through the mysterious powers of a cherished book of stories, they leave their world behind and find themselves in a foreign land full of wonder and magic where they come face-to-face with fairy tale characters they grew up reading about.

But after a series of encounters with witches, wolves, goblins, and trolls alike, getting back home is going to be harder than they thought.

#1 New York Times Bestseller
"There's more in Colfer's magic kingdoms than Disney has dreamt of."—USA Today
"It will hit big with its combination of earnestness and playful poise."—The New York Times Book Review
"In The Land of Stories, Colfer showcases his talent for crafting fancifully imaginative plots and multidimensional characters."—Los Angeles Times
"Captivating."—Teen Vogue
"A magical debut."—Family Circle
"It's hard not to love a book dedicated to the Glee star's grandmother...Colfer gets off many good lines [and] the nifty ending ties the plot's multiple strands up while leaving room for further fairy tale adventures."—Publishers Weekly
