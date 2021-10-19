The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell

Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Chris Colfer's #1 New York Times bestselling series The Land of Stories with this gorgeous anniversary edition!



Alex and Conner Bailey's world is about to change, in this fast-paced adventure that uniquely combines our modern day world with the enchanting realm of classic fairy tales.



The Land of Stories tells the tale of twins Alex and Conner. Through the mysterious powers of a cherished book of stories, they leave their world behind and find themselves in a foreign land full of wonder and magic where they come face-to-face with fairy tale characters they grew up reading about.



But after a series of encounters with witches, wolves, goblins, and trolls alike, getting back home is going to be harder than they thought.