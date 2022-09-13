Use FALL22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

The Land of Stories: The Enchantress Returns: Booktrack Edition
The Land of Stories: The Enchantress Returns: Booktrack Edition

Booktrack Edition

by Chris Colfer

Read by Chris Colfer

On Sale

Sep 13, 2022

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668625972

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fairy Tales & Folklore / General

Description

The Land of Stories: The Enchantress Returns: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *

After decades of hiding, the evil Enchantress who cursed Sleeping Beauty is back with a vengeance.

Alex and Conner Bailey have not been back to the magical Land of Stories since their adventures in The Wishing Spell ended. But one night, they learn the famed Enchantress has kidnapped their mother! Against the will of their grandmother, the twins must find their own way into the Land of Stories to rescue their mother and save the fairy tale world from the greatest threat it's ever faced.

*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout. 

What's Inside

