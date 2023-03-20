Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Southeast Foraging
120 Wild and Flavorful Edibles from Angelica to Wild Plums
Description
“This is the ultimate guide, and Chris is the undisputed heavyweight champion of foraging in the South.” —Sean Brock, author of Heritage and chef of McCradys, Minero, and Husk
The Southeast offers a veritable feast for foragers, and with Chris Bennett as your trusted guide you will learn how to safely find and identify an abundance of delicious wild plants. The plant profiles in Southeast Foraging include clear, color photographs, identification tips, guidance on how to ethically harvest, and suggestions for eating and preserving. A handy seasonal planner details which plants are available during every season. Thorough, comprehensive, and safe, this is a must-have for foragers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
What's Inside
Praise
“A fabulous field guide to sustainable, adventurous eating down South.” —Library Journal
“I’ve been waiting years for this book. This is the ultimate guide, and Chris is the undisputed heavyweight champion of foraging in the South.” —Sean Brock, author of Heritage and chef of McCradys, Minero, and Husk
“Chris Bennett is a thoughtful and expert southern chef who knows his wild plants. This book will open a new world to beginning foragers and will make an already rich regional food culture even richer.” —Hank Shaw, James Beard Award–winning author of Hunter Angler Gardener Cook
“A wonderful reference for anyone with an interest in foraging. . . . may spark an unrealized fascination.” —Smith Mountain Laker
