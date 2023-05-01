California's Best Nature Walks

About the Author

Born in Los Angeles, Charles Hood has birded all 58 California counties, photographed all 21 California missions, and helped to add a new bird to the official California list (Hawaiian petrel, also called the ʻuaʻu). He has been a dishwasher, factory worker, ski instructor, Fulbright scholar, bird guide in Africa, and an artist-in-residence in Antarctica. Charles is the co-author of Wild LA and Sea Turtles to Sidewinders. Recently retired, he lives in the Mojave Desert.



