The Fashion Kitty Collection

Fashion Kitty’s here to save the day! *fist pump*





A brain that can mix and match hundreds of outfits in a second. X-ray eyes that can see through buildings and anything else in the way. Ears that hear the distress call of someone in need of fashion help. Tail of comfort. One touch of the tail makes everything seem all right. Supersonic feet that make Fashion Kitty really bounce.





Heart, mostly good.





Books one and two in this delightful series are bound together in one volume, perfect for fans of Rachel Renée Russell, Jeff Kinney, and Jarrett J. Krosoczka.