The 30-Minute Money Plan for Moms

This book is a handy resource for any parent trying to figure out how to balance a family budget. Whether it's a trip to Disneyland or choosing health insurance, this guide gives you great tips on how to save wisely and spend responsibly.—Soledad O'Brien, award-winning journalist, speaker, author; anchor of Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien
Raising a family can be incredibly financially challenging, but luckily for us, journalist Catey Hill is here to guide moms through making smart money choices every day. She covers everything from spending less on food to investing and paying off debt -- the full gamut of what moms need to know about money. The best part is that she tells you how to do it in under 30 minutes a week, which is exactly the kind of advice busy moms need.—Kimberly Palmer, author of Smart Mom, Rich Mom
This book is what the market has been screaming for: a practical, relatable money guide for actual, human moms living in the present. This book focuses on actual steps for saving real money (not stupid couponing), in a way that maximizes your time, income, and sanity.—Emma Johnson, bestselling author of The Kickass Single Mom
An indispensable guide for parents who want to gain control of their finances. Hill draws on her experience as a mom and a personal finance expert to deliver no-nonsense, down to earth advice on how to manage your money, trim your budget, and organize your financial life. Approachable, practical, and funny, you will walk away with a plan for your money and the confidence to execute it.—Elizabeth Willard Thames, author of Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living