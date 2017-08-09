Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The 30-Minute Money Plan for Moms

The 30-Minute Money Plan for Moms

How to Maximize Your Family Budget in Minimal Time

by

“A handy resource for any parent trying to figure out how to balance a family budget.”
– Soledad O’Brien, anchor of Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien

“An indispensable guide for parents who want to gain control of their finances.”
– Elizabeth Willard Thames, author of Meet the Frugalwoods

Financial expert Catey Hill shows moms how to spend less and save big in this savvy guide where each step is designed to take 30 minutes max.

Let’s face it, kids are expensive–in 24 states, daycare actually costs more than in-state college tuition! And the older kids get, the more you will spend. Every mom could use more money. But who has hours to search for coupons just to save a few dollars? And sure, you know you should learn how to get the most of your 401k, but when will you possibly find the time?

Luckily, financial expert Catey Hill has created smart, simple strategies to help you maximize your money in minimal time (yes, even your 401k). Drawing on extensive research and exclusive studies on the actual cost of raising a child at each age, she’ll show you how to save in each area of your life, including practical tips on:
  • Shopping second-hand vs. what to buy new and where
  • Lowering your grocery bill (without coupons!)
  • Building up a college fund
  • Dealing with high interest credit card debt
  • Saving on insurance
Best of all, these tips are designed to be done in less than half an hour, and the few things that might take a little longer are broken down in 30-minute segments. Catey will even guide you through a one-time five-step process that will allow you to manage all your bills, keep an eye on the family budget, and build savings for that dream family vacation in just 30 minutes a week, so you can stress less and enjoy your life more!
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Parenting / Motherhood

On Sale: April 24th 2018

Price: $4.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 256

ISBN-13: 9781478975663

Center Street Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Start Reading Chapter One What It Costs To Raise Your Kids Each Year Here.

You knew what to expect during practically every second of your pregnancy thanks to the deluge of books and (mostly unsolicited) "advice" that your mom lorded upon you. But here's something you probably don't know, but should: what it will really cost you to raise that child through high school.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

This book is a handy resource for any parent trying to figure out how to balance a family budget. Whether it's a trip to Disneyland or choosing health insurance, this guide gives you great tips on how to save wisely and spend responsibly.—Soledad O'Brien, award-winning journalist, speaker, author; anchor of Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien
Raising a family can be incredibly financially challenging, but luckily for us, journalist Catey Hill is here to guide moms through making smart money choices every day. She covers everything from spending less on food to investing and paying off debt -- the full gamut of what moms need to know about money. The best part is that she tells you how to do it in under 30 minutes a week, which is exactly the kind of advice busy moms need.—Kimberly Palmer, author of Smart Mom, Rich Mom
This book is what the market has been screaming for: a practical, relatable money guide for actual, human moms living in the present. This book focuses on actual steps for saving real money (not stupid couponing), in a way that maximizes your time, income, and sanity.—Emma Johnson, bestselling author of The Kickass Single Mom
An indispensable guide for parents who want to gain control of their finances. Hill draws on her experience as a mom and a personal finance expert to deliver no-nonsense, down to earth advice on how to manage your money, trim your budget, and organize your financial life. Approachable, practical, and funny, you will walk away with a plan for your money and the confidence to execute it.—Elizabeth Willard Thames, author of Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living
Read More Read Less