The 30-Minute Money Plan for Moms

Shopping second-hand vs. what to buy new and where

Lowering your grocery bill (without coupons!)

Building up a college fund

Dealing with high interest credit card debt

Saving on insurance

Let’s face it, kids are expensive–in 24 states, daycare actually costs more than in-state college tuition! And the older kids get, the more you will spend. Every mom could use more money. But who has hours to search for coupons just to save a few dollars? And sure, you know youlearn how to get the most of your 401k, but when will you possibly find the time?Luckily, financial expert Catey Hill has created smart, simple strategies to help you maximize your money in minimal time (yes, even your 401k). Drawing on extensive research and exclusive studies on the actual cost of raising a child at each age, she’ll show you how to save in each area of your life, including practical tips on:Best of all, these tips are designed to be done in less than half an hour, and the few things that might take a little longer are broken down in 30-minute segments. Catey will even guide you through a one-time five-step process that will allow you to manage all your bills, keep an eye on the family budget, and build savings for that dream family vacation in just 30 minutes a week, so you can stress less and enjoy your life more!