Catey Hill

Catey Hill is the deputy editor for Dow Jones’ Moneyish and has written for The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, Forbes, SmartMoney, and more. She has appeared as a personal finance and consumer expert on The Today Show, CBS This Morning, FOX & Friends, and CNN. She has also been featured in numerous magazines, including People, The New York Times, Woman’s Day and Cosmopolitan. She lives in Brooklyn, NY with her husband, daughter and their cat, Mouse.