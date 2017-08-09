Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Catey Hill
Catey Hill is the deputy editor for Dow Jones’ Moneyish and has written for The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, Forbes, SmartMoney, and more. She has appeared as a personal finance and consumer expert on The Today Show, CBS This Morning, FOX & Friends, and CNN. She has also been featured in numerous magazines, including People, The New York Times, Woman’s Day and Cosmopolitan. She lives in Brooklyn, NY with her husband, daughter and their cat, Mouse.Read More
By the Author
The 30-Minute Money Plan for Moms
"A handy resource for any parent trying to figure out how to balance a family budget." - Soledad O'Brien, anchor of Matter of Fact with…