Women with Money
The Judgment-Free Guide to Creating the Joyful, Less Stressed, Purposeful (and, Yes, Rich) Life You Deserve
Ask successful women what they want from their money and they'll tell you: independence, security, choices, a better world, and–oh yes–way less stress, not just for themselves but for their kids, partners, parents, and friends.
Ask successful women what they want from their money and they’ll tell you: independence, security, choices, a better world, and–oh yes–way less stress, not just for themselves but for their kids, partners, parents, and friends. Through a series of HerMoney Happy Hour discussions (when money is the topic, wine helps) and one-on-one conversations, Jean Chatzky gets women to open up about the one topic we still never talk about. Then she flips the script and charts a pathway to this joyful, purpose-filled life that today’s women not only want but also, finally, have the resources to afford.
Through Chatzky’s candid three-part plan–formed through detailed reporting with the world’s top economists, psychiatrists, behaviorists, financial planners, and attorneys, as well as her own two decades of experience in the field–readers will learn to:
1. Explore their relationships with money,
2. Take control of their money, and
3. Use their money to create the life they want.
Women With Money shows readers how to wrap their hands around tactical solutions to get paid what they deserve, become inspired to start businesses, invest for tomorrow, make their money last, and then use that money to foster secure relationships, raise independent and confident children, send those kids to college, care for their aging parents, leave a legacy, and–best of all–bring them joy!
"Millions of women rely on Jean Chatzky's calm, reassuring, realistic approach to wealth-building. She identifies our aims for our money-we want security, freedom, happiness, a better world, the list goes on-and shows us how to achieve those aims. If you feel like you're not making the most with what you have, read this book."—-Gretchen Rubin, bestselling author of The Happiness Project and Better Than Before
"Exceptionally well written and presented with the non-specialist general reader with no previous money management training in mind, Women with Money is an extraordinary and thoroughly 'real world practical' course of instruction and inspiration that should be a part of every community, college, and university library Financial Management instructional reference collections."—--Midwest Book Review