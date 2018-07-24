Women have more money--and power--than ever before. So why are we still so conflicted, and unsure, of what or how to deal with it? Today show financial editor and bestselling author Jean Chatzky provides the much-needed answers in WOMEN WITH MONEY.
Ask successful women what they want from their money and they'll tell you: independence, security, choices, a better world, and--oh yes--way less stress, not just for themselves but for their kids, partners, parents, and friends. Through a series of Happy Hour discussions (when money is the topic, wine helps) and one-on-one conversations, Jean Chatzky gets women to open up about the one topic we still never talk about. Then she flips the script and charts a pathway to this joyful, purpose-filled life that today's women not only want but also, finally, have the resources to afford.
Chatzky's candid three-part plan--formed through detailed reporting with the world's top economists, psychiatrists, behaviorists, financial planners, and attorneys, as well as her own two decades of experience in the field--involves helping women understand themselves in relation to money. Readers will wrap their hands around tactical solutions to get paid what they deserve, become inspired to start businesses, invest for tomorrow, make their money last, and then use that money to foster secure relationships, raise independent and confident children, send those kids to college, care for their aging parents, leave a legacy, and--best of all--bring them joy!