Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Family of Poems

A Family of Poems

My Favorite Poetry for Children

by

Illustrated by

Caroline Kennedy has chosen a rich variety of Kennedy family favorite poems to include in this priceless collection. With thoughtful personal introductions written by Caroline herself, and beautiful new original artwork by award-winning artist, Jon J Muth, this collection is sure to become a family favorite for years to come.
Read More

Notable Children's Book in the Language Arts (NCTE), 2006

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family

On Sale: September 15th 2005

Price: $21.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9780786851119

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Hardcover
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews