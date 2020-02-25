Flight of the King

Winter vacation has never seemed so long. Normally, Bailey would enjoy the break from schoolwork, but this year he can’t wait to get back to Fairmount Academy in order to spend more time with his Animas, the white tiger Taleth. After years without his kin, Bailey’s anxious to strengthen the bond that connects him to the magnificent animal at last. But Viviana Melore, the head of the Dominae, has plans to visit the school on a goodwill tour that is anything but???and Bailey and Taleth are forced apart for their safety. He and his friends know Viviana will be on the lookout for the Animas White Tiger prophesized to stand in the way of her rule. While the kids must tip toe around Viviana and her army, Bailey and Hal flee to the Dust Plains after tragedy occurs, and run straight into the path of another sinister enemy. On the other side of Aldermere, Gwen is tasked with hiding the Seers’ glass, a tool that could reveal dangerous details of the prophecy if it fell into the wrong hands. And when it becomes clear that someone has followed her all the way from Fairmount, Gwen must do everything she can to protect it. In the second book in the Animas series, Bailey, his friends, and their kin embark on a desperate flight across the kingdom to stop Viviana and the Dominae as new bonds are created???and others are twisted beyond recognition