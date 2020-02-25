Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Flight of the King
Winter vacation has never seemed so long. Normally, Bailey would enjoy the break from schoolwork, but this year he can’t wait to get back to Fairmount Academy in order to spend more time with his Animas, the white tiger Taleth. After years without his kin, Bailey’s anxious to strengthen the bond that connects him to the magnificent animal at last. But Viviana Melore, the head of the Dominae, has plans to visit the school on a goodwill tour that is anything but???and Bailey and Taleth are forced apart for their safety. He and his friends know Viviana will be on the lookout for the Animas White Tiger prophesized to stand in the way of her rule. While the kids must tip toe around Viviana and her army, Bailey and Hal flee to the Dust Plains after tragedy occurs, and run straight into the path of another sinister enemy. On the other side of Aldermere, Gwen is tasked with hiding the Seers’ glass, a tool that could reveal dangerous details of the prophecy if it fell into the wrong hands. And when it becomes clear that someone has followed her all the way from Fairmount, Gwen must do everything she can to protect it. In the second book in the Animas series, Bailey, his friends, and their kin embark on a desperate flight across the kingdom to stop Viviana and the Dominae as new bonds are created???and others are twisted beyond recognitionRead More
PRAISE FOR LEGACY OF THE CLAW, ANIMAS BOOK ONE
"[A] fun page-turner with interesting characters and unexpected plot twists. Readers will be propelled toward the next volumes in this entertaining new series."—School Library Journal
"Drawing on the traditions of Harry Potter and His Dark Materials, Grey has created a fantastical boarding-school adventure with steampunk sensibilities and political intrigue...This series will grab fans of the Warriors and Guardians of Ga'Hoole series, as well as anyone up for a suspenseful adventure."—Booklist Online
