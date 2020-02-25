Song of the Sword

An ebook exclusive! After her defeat at the Progress Fair, Viviana’s determined to return, and this time, she’s building an army. With the Dominae strengthening, Tremelo, Bailey, and the rest of their friends work feverishly to develop a device that could overpower Dominance once and for all. But when Tremelo is kidnapped, Bailey must take the lead in the fight to protect the bond. As they prepare for battle, Bailey uncovers a legend: a sword with the power to defeat Viviana is hidden somewhere in the kingdom. On an epic journey across Aldermere in search of the sword, the friends unravel startling secrets about the bond, Bailey’s past, and each other. In this thrilling conclusion to the Animas trilogy, Bailey and his friends must risk everything to save the bond they treasure and restore the rightful king to the throne of Aldermere.