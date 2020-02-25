Legacy of the Claw

To twelve-year-old Bailey Walker, kin means more than just family. It means being a part of the Animas bond, a harmonious link that connects humans and animals, and guides everything in his world. But Bailey hasn’t found his kin yet, and without an Animas, he’s destined to be an outsider???or worse, lose his mind entirely. So when he’s accepted into the prestigious Fairmount Academy, he’s determined to Awaken to his Animas once and for all, even if it’s a measly worm. But once there, Bailey can’t resist the pull of the dark mysteries surrounding the kingdom. A bear has been viciously attacked on school grounds, and when he and his friends discover signs of a ferocious predator in the woods surrounding campus, he knows something’s out there, something dangerous. And Fairmount isn’t the only place where darkness is brewing. In the capital city, a new leader preaches that humans must assert power over their kin, enslave them instead of living as one. Bailey can’t shake the feeling that the root of the unrest, and the key to his Awakening, lies in an old riddle entwined around an even older prophecy???a prophecy that may reveal the truth about the rightful king of Aldermere. And Bailey may be the only one who can unravel them. The capital’s dark forces will stop at nothing to prevent the prophecy from coming true. If they succeed, the Animas bond will be in peril. Can Bailey help protect the Animas bond while still trying to awaken to his own? In this first installment of the gripping ANIMAS series, the battle is just beginning.