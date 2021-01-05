BuzzFeed: Joy in the Stars
BuzzFeed: Joy in the Stars

Self-Care Astrology for Your Mind, Body, and Soul

ON SALE: September 7th 2021

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Astrology / Eastern

PAGE COUNT: 208

Avoid burnout, find inspiration, discover self-soothing tips and more in this unique self-care astrology book from BuzzFeed.

What does being happy look like, and how does astrology and self-care play a role in your overall health, happiness, and well-being? What do you need to know to take care of yourself mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually, and to be the healthiest, most joyful, best version of yourself?

For the first time ever, BuzzFeed brings their pop culture and astrology expertise to this officially licensed gift book combining the zodiac with advice on what each star sign says about living your best life. Get started on your self-care cosmic journey by discovering everything you need to know about being the happiest, healthiest version of you including tips and advice for every zodiac sign on healthy habits, sleep care, managing stress, avoiding burnout, inspiration for working out, maintaining motivation and focus, boosting your mood, and much more. This book includes a bright, bold package and lush illustrations throughout.

