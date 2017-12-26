5-Star Baby Name Advisor

Name Your Baby The Smart Way! You use star ratings to select restaurants, hotels, movies, and mutual funds. Now Bruce Lansky’s 5-Star Baby Name Advisor gives you an objective way to select thousands of baby names. In this unique book, Lansky rates 1,800 popular and unique names and provides more helpful information and advice about each name than you’ll find in any other book. In addition to meaning, origin, and common variations, each name’s profile includes: STAR RATING (What is the name’s overall appeal?), GENDER CLARITY (Is the name for a boy or girl? Will it be confusing?), EASE OF SPELLING (will the name be misspelled?), VERSATILITY (Will the name work for a variety of formal and informal occasions?), FIRST IMPRESSION (What will people think of when they hear the name?), POPULARITY AND TREND (How popular is the name? Is it too popular?), EASE OF PRONUNCIATION (Will the name be mispronounced?), and CONCISE ADVICE (What should you consider before selecting the name?). This book can help you pick a name that will give your child a head start in life! 5-Star Baby Name Advisor is a Mom’s Choice Award Silver Award Winner!



SAMPLE: Mia (4 Stars): (Italian) mine. First Impression: Mia is pictured as a fascinating original. Gender Association: Used for girls. Popularity and Trend: #13 (#94 in 2000). Risk of Misspelling: Fairly Low. Risk of Mispronunciation: Average. Famous Namesakes: Actress Mia Farrow, soccer player Mia Hamm, model Mia Taylor. Common Nicknames: None. Common Variations: Miah. Consider This: This name is pronounced “MEE-ah,” but some may mistake it for “MY-ah.”