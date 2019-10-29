The Keeper of Wild Words

A touching tale of a grandmother and her granddaughter exploring and cherishing the natural world.



Words, the woods, and the world illuminate this quest to save the most important pieces of our language—by saving the very things they stand for.



When Mimi finds out her favorite words—simple words, like apricot, blackberry, buttercup—are disappearing from the English language, she elects her granddaughter Brook as their Keeper. And did you know? The only way to save words is to know them.



• With its focus on the power of language and social change, The Keeper of Wild Words is ideal for educators and librarians as well as young readers.

• For any child who longs to get outside and learn more about nature and the environment

• A loving portrait of the special relationship that grandparents have with their grandchildren



For children who love such books as Outside Your Window: A First Book of Nature, And Then It’s Spring, and Finding Wild.



Brooke Smith is a poet and children’s book author. She lives in Bend, Oregon, at the end of a long cinder lane. Brooke writes daily from her studio, looking at the meadow and many of the wild words she cherishes.



Madeline Kloepper is a Canadian artist with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and Major in Illustration from Emily Carr University of Art and Design. Her work is influenced by childhood, nostalgia, and the relationships we forge with nature. She lives in Prince George, British Columbia.