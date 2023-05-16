Search
Seduced by Mrs. Robinson
How "The Graduate" Became the Touchstone of a Generation
Contributors
By Beverly Gray
“[Gray] writes smartly and insightfully . . . The book as a whole offers a fascinating look at how this movie tells a timeless story.” —The Washington Post
Mrs. Robinson, you’re trying to seduce me. Aren’t you?
When The Graduate premiered in December 1967, its filmmakers had only modest expectations for what seemed to be a small, sexy art-house comedy adapted from an obscure first novel by an eccentric twenty-four-year-old. There was little indication that this offbeat story—a young man just out of college has an affair with one of his parents’ friends and then runs off with her daughter—would turn out to be a monster hit, with an extended run in theaters and seven Academy Award nominations.
The film catapulted an unknown actor, Dustin Hoffman, to stardom with a role that is now permanently engraved in our collective memory. While turning the word plastics into shorthand for soulless work and a corporate, consumer culture, The Graduate sparked a national debate about what was starting to be called “the generation gap.”
Now, in time for this iconic film’s fiftieth birthday, author Beverly Gray offers up a smart close reading of the film itself as well as vivid, never-before-revealed details from behind the scenes of the production—including all the drama and decision-making of the cast and crew. For movie buffs and pop culture fanatics, Seduced by Mrs. Robinson brings to light The Graduate’s huge influence on the future of filmmaking. And it explores how this unconventional movie rocked the late-sixties world, both reflecting and changing the era’s views of sex, work, and marriage.
Excerpt
SEDUCED by Mrs. ROBINSON
How The Graduate Became the Touchstone of a Generation
Beverly Gray
ALGONQUIN BOOKS OF CHAPEL HILL 2017
Also by Beverly Gray
Ron Howard: From Mayberry to the Moon . . . and Beyond
Roger Corman: Blood-Sucking Vampires, Flesh-Eating Cockroaches, and Driller Killers
To the memory of
Estelle and David Gray
for shaping my past
To
Adrian and Mila Grayver
for enlivening my future
Contents
An Invitation
Part I
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Photo Gallery 1
Part II
8
9
10
11
12
13
Photo Gallery II
Part III
14
15
16
17
18
Roll Credits
For Further Reading
Notes
Acknowledgments
Index
Copyright
An Invitation
There's this party. A young man, impeccably groomed, descends a staircase in a nouveau riche Beverly Hills home. He's instantly accosted by a bevy of squealing suburbanites—the female contingent of his parents' circle of friends—tricked out in sequins, feathers, and pearls. Liquor is flowing; tongues are wagging; everyone is keen to congratulate Benjamin Braddock on the honors he's racked up at an ivy-covered East Coast college. What's next for the prodigy? Out by the swimming pool, one no-bullshit businessman with a twinkle in his eye insists he's got the answer:
"Plastics."
But there's also a woman, with all-knowing dark eyes, who peels away from the others of her generation. She gives Ben the once-over, flicks her cigarette ash, and asks for a ride home. Though her intentions are not at first crystal clear, she's proposing a party of another sort. That's how this graduate comes to get a very different education, in a film that plays off adulthood against youth, pragmatism against idealism, lust against love, cocktails for two against a connubial champagne toast. The Braddock homecoming soiree is where it all begins. (Only to end, of course, when Benjamin turns wedding crasher, disrupts a young woman's nuptials, and runs off with the bride. Which puts a real damper on the wedding reception.)
The whole world showed up at that party. The Graduate was intended as a small, sexy comedy based on an obscure novel by a first-time author. Neither its producer nor its director was a member of Hollywood's inner circle. Its cast was led by a short, big-nosed New York actor who, in the eyes of the era's pundits, looked nothing like a leading man. No major studio provided financing; it came instead from a low-rent entrepreneur best known for importing Hercules and other Italian-made schlock epics. But when The Graduate hit theaters in late December of 1967, moviegoers instantly took notice.
Once The Graduate burst onto America's movie screens, Hollywood insiders were thunderstruck by the audience reaction. Young people clapped and cheered; their elders flocked to see for themselves what their offspring found so provocative. Soon intellectuals, religious leaders, and even politicians were weighing in, trying to use The Graduate as a key to understanding those unruly post–World War II children who were now coming of age in large numbers.
I was one of them, a Baby Boomer with a lot on my mind. When The Graduate first touched down in Los Angeles, I was a college senior at UCLA. Longing to broaden my horizons, I had cajoled my family into letting me spend my junior year at a small university outside of Tokyo. It was a year of independence and adventure: I was speaking a foreign language and learning to adapt to very different cultural norms. But when I returned, in the early fall of 1967, to the land of the smoggy palm, I reentered the realm of my parents. Proud of my academic achievements, they hovered over me, intent on helping to shape my future. Did I really want to earn a PhD in English? Had I thought about law school? And shouldn't I focus on the possibility of getting married?
No wonder The Graduate struck a chord. Though I had always loved movies, I had inherited my tastes (like so much else) from my father and mother. They favored lavish musicals, wacky comedies, and serious postwar dramas (like The Best Years of Our Lives and Gentleman's Agreement) that reflected their own social values. When I was small, those were the movies I got to stay up and watch on late-night television, and I took them to heart. In the fifties, both The Wild One and Rebel Without a Cause passed me by, partly because I was far too young to connect with them, but also because I was too secure to identify with angry social outcasts. Though in later years I would end up working on a slew of low-budget genre features for B-movie maven Roger Corman, I was never attracted to Corman's seminal sixties youth flicks, like The Wild Angels and The Trip. To be honest, I had no cause to be a rebel.
But once I'd moved back into my pink childhood bedroom, with its stuffed animals and a little sister too close for comfort, I paid rapt attention to the galvanizing movies coming to town. (Anything to get out of the house.) The turbulent year 1967 turned out to be a high-water mark for new American cinema, for films that took a hard look at the nation of my birth. Who could forget Cool Hand Luke? In Cold Blood? Arthur Penn's Bonnie and Clyde—with its exquisitely calibrated take on violence, American-style—seemed particularly timely, and particularly dazzling. Nonetheless, I hardly saw myself as a natural heir to outlaws like Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.
The Graduate, though, was another matter. That polite young high achiever, those loving but smothering parents, those comfortable but slightly bland surroundings: They combined to form an only slightly exaggerated version of my own cozy West L.A. world. (Yes, we even had a swimming pool.)
Hey, wasn't that me up there on the screen?
THE SIXTIES WERE romanticized by those who came later, but for me it was a time of struggling to cope with a social landscape over which I had no control. Television plopped the big news of the day right into my lap. At the start of the decade, my classmates and I had watched on TV a handsome new president urging us to consider what we could do for our country. Suddenly, on November 22, 1963, he was dead. In the halls of Alexander Hamilton High School, students and teachers cried together. As we obsessed over the reruns of Oswald's slaying, followed by Kennedy's funeral procession with its riderless black horse and its sad little boy, youthful idealists were rapidly turning into cynics.
We good-hearted Hamiltonians had been idealistic about the Civil Rights movement too. But the peaceful protests of the mid-1950s were now quickly evolving into violent clashes that left many of us feeling all too vulnerable. The TV sets in our rumpus rooms brought us the bad news in living color. Late in the long hot summer of 1965, just as my family was returning from a cross-country driving trip in a big-finned '59 Buick, parts of L.A. went up in flames. (History calls it the Watts Riots.) By 1967, we saw inner-city Newark being torched, and then Detroit. No one could guess where public anger would explode next. Meanwhile, the Vietnam War had escalated to the point where almost all the young males I knew were looking over their shoulders and concocting desperate schemes to avoid the military draft. Walter Cronkite revealed, on a nightly basis, the bloodshed and the body count. Hell no, they didn't want to go.
THE GRADUATE APPEARED in movie houses just as we young Americans were discovering how badly we wanted to distance ourselves from the world of our parents. It was not that the film dealt directly with racial unrest, campus protests, or an overseas war. Benjamin Braddock's story was never intended as an accurate picture of the late sixties. Its makers had casually imagined their tale as set in 1962, the year in which Charles Webb wrote his original novel. (That's why Ben, lounging in his family backyard, has no fear of receiving that "Greetings" letter from his draft board.) Still, The Graduate's prescience about matters of grave concern to the Baby Boom generation gave it a life of its own. If we young Americans were anxious about parental pressure, or about sex (and our lack thereof), or about marriage, or about the temptations posed by plastics, it was all visible for us on the movie screen. Today The Graduate continues to serve as a touchstone of that pivotal moment just before some of us began morphing into angry war protesters and spaced-out hippies.
Benjamin Braddock, barely twenty-one and fresh home from four years of high academic achievement, is no hippie. But he upends social norms by hopping into the sack with a middle-aged woman not far removed from his mother. His summer is spent drifting aimlessly between a plastic pool raft and Mrs. Robinson's bed. This slinky dame may seem to put the "adult" in "adultery," but for Benjamin she is hardly the end of the road. In a dizzying about-face, he falls for her young daughter, with whom he climactically elopes from the church where she's just said "I do" to another man. By the end of The Graduate, Ben has made confetti of his parents' solemn hopes and dreams. We too—those of my generation—didn't much want to face a life built on the bedrock of our elders' choices. In Benjamin we found a hero willing to turn his back on the kind of bright, upper-middle-class future we weren't sure we wanted.
Yet if Benjamin turns a deaf ear to his mother and father, the film shows that he still craves intercourse that is more than merely sexual. A key turning point in The Graduate comes when Ben, between the sheets, tries to initiate a conversation with his bedmate. Another hit movie from 1967 got it right: What we had here was a failure to communicate. This phrase from Cool Hand Luke—one that has permanently entered the American lexicon—was useful, circa 1967, in suggesting the widening gap between the era's youth and their parents. In The Graduate, director Mike Nichols and his team express this gap visually, by tricking out the Braddocks' Southern California habitat with glass, water, mirrors, and reflective surfaces. The film becomes, then, a young man's Through the Looking Glass view of the haunting, daunting adult world. What Ben wants, when all is said and done, is a coequal with whom he can truly communicate the upside-down state of his emotions. When he finally locates his dream girl, nothing can stop him from seizing the day, just as we young people were dreaming of doing for ourselves. In The Graduate, we found the power to make our own choices.
BUT ALL OF that happened some five decades ago, when the world (and our place in it) was very different. As The Graduate dances on, two questions emerge: How did this modest youth-movie turn Hollywood on its head? And what is the source of its staying power? The answer to both questions requires us to measure the distance between then and now.
Most of the original fans of The Graduate have slowly made their own uneasy truce with maturity. We've gone out into the world, held down jobs, gotten married and sometimes unmarried. We've also produced offspring and watched wrinkles and mortality take their toll. I've spoken over the years to scores of moviegoers whose response to the film has been transformed by their own aging process. Many who today carry AARP cards once saw The Graduate as a sexy romp or as a rallying cry for the concept of self-determination. Now, though, we're paying attention to the sadness beneath the comedic surface. Where we once accepted the film's final shots as romantically rosy, we are now ready to acknowledge the back-of-the-bus scene's disturbing ambiguity. In hindsight, it's easy to wonder: If Ben and Elaine have backed away from the future that's been preordained for them by a hypocritical older generation, where exactly are they headed? The fact that there's no good answer reminds us of what this film may actually portend. Perhaps that's what it's secretly about—the end of the happy ending.
We graying Baby Boomers, with our widening waists and our narrowing outlooks, now watch The Graduate in duplicate, both through the eyes of our younger selves and with the more jaundiced perspective of today. But the film has resonance for others too, even our own children. The Graduate lasts partly because it offers something for everyone: the restless youth, the disappointed elder, the cinephile who values the artistic innovation that's the legacy of director Mike Nichols. And this film has also burrowed its way into Hollywood's dream factory. The American movie industry, which worships box-office success, has learned from The Graduate brave new ideas about casting, about cinematic style, about the benefits of a familiar pop music score.
A surprising number of the twenty-first century's aesthetic all-stars—those who write and direct and produce the pop culture hits of today—freely admit that The Graduate set them on their paths. I've talked to some of these tastemakers, as well as to insiders who were there when it all started. I've also read countless books and articles, checked out huge numbers of videotaped interviews, and spent weeks combing through producer Lawrence Turman's UCLA archives. My two in-depth interviews with Turman himself, one in 2007 and one eight years later, were invaluable in helping me grasp how an unlikely film came together. Equally important is the time I've spent with movie fans of all stripes, some of them famous and some decidedly not, probing how this small movie made a big impact on their lives.
One thing I've discovered is that Truth is a slippery fish. All of us unconsciously shape our memories to fit our circumstances. Moviegoers best remember those aspects of The Graduate that once touched on the private concerns of their own lives. And in calling up participants' recollections of a filmmaking process that began over fifty years ago, I have stumbled against contradictions, myths, and embellishments. I've tried hard to separate fact from legend, but multiple versions of the same story persist. Paul Simon, whose songs add so much to the power of The Graduate, would understand: It's all part of the cacophony that contributes to the sound of silence. Still, we should be grateful for the sweet, though slightly melancholic, music that remains.
As for me, I've survived and even thrived. Which does not stop me from feeling a twinge of nostalgia when the films of 1967 are mentioned. In just saying "No" to plastics—and to the social and aesthetic conventions endorsed by Old Hollywood—The Graduate taught me to dance to the beat of my own drums. Long may it party on.
Part I
Making the Movie
1
The Book
"I was always the kid who would sneak into a newsstand and swipe a dirty magazine."
—Charles Webb (1969), Los Angeles magazine
Dustin Hoffman, upon reading Charles Webb's first novel, came away convinced that its hero was a sun-kissed California preppy: tall, blond, and good-looking. He was certain that somewhere in the pages of The Graduate he had found precisely this description. That's why he told director Mike Nichols that the role of Benjamin Braddock was not one he felt equipped to play.
Hoffman, it turns out, was quite wrong, in more ways than one. Author Charles Webb never provides the slightest physical description of Benjamin Braddock. In Webb's spare, stripped-down novel, we come to know Ben—as he beds a middle-aged matron and then runs off with her beautiful daughter—solely through his words and deeds. But the WASP traits that Hoffman, and so many others, have projected onto the character offer a near-portrait of the artist as a young man. Charles Webb was to prove, however, far more complicated than his bland surface might imply. I'd call him a rampant idealist, one who has resisted for more than fifty years the pragmatic demands of adult life.
Born in San Francisco in 1939, Webb was raised in Southern California's old-money Pasadena, where his father was a socially prominent heart specialist. Young Charles attended Midland School, a small Santa Barbara–area boarding school that taught self-reliance and independent thinking, then was accepted into the class of 1961 at venerable Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts. Dating back to 1793, Williams has been hailed as one of America's top liberal arts institutions. Though in Webb's day the student body was exclusively male (female students were admitted beginning in 1970), the young man didn't lack for female companionship. In his junior year he met Eve Rudd, a Bennington sophomore whose parents were on the faculty of a Connecticut prep school. The legend (one of many surrounding the pair) is that Charles and Eve's first date took place in a local graveyard. In any case, both were totally smitten, and before long Eve was pregnant. They decided to marry, but soon changed their minds. That's when Eve's parents whisked her off for an abortion, then enrolled their errant daughter in a Baptist college out West, the better to keep her from Webb's embrace.
After graduation, a restless Webb returned to his home state. He audited a chemistry course through the University of California, Berkeley, toying with the idea of becoming a doctor like his father. In the Bay Area, he would eventually reunite with Eve, who'd come to San Francisco to study painting. But a postgraduate fellowship from Williams (akin to the Halpingham award won by Benjamin in his novel) allowed Webb to pursue his dream of a writing career. While pining for Eve, he'd been dabbling in short fiction. Then, newly home from college, he chanced upon a bridge game in his parents' living room. One player, the alluring wife of one of his father's medical colleagues, sparked his imagination. As Webb told an interviewer years later, "at the sight of her my fantasy life became super-charged." Few words passed between them, and certainly there was nothing resembling a liaison, but off he went to the Pasadena Public Library and "wrote a short plot outline to get that person out of my system. My purpose in writing has always been to work things out of me."
Webb's writing fellowship helped him return to the East Coast, where in 1962 he melded his Mrs. Robinson fantasies with his romantic attachment to Eve in a short novel he called The Graduate. As he explained soon after the film version was released, "Anything I write is autobiographical. I don't think it's anything to feel funny about." He consistently warned, however, that his supporting cast should not be confused with reality. (Such statements did not help improve the mood of Eve's mother, Jo Rudd, who resented until her death the widespread assumption that the predatory Mrs. Robinson was created in her image.) Webb may have put himself into his hero, but Webb's novel remains surprisingly vague about what's eating this very privileged young man. This vagueness has turned out to be an unlikely advantage: In both book and film, the root source of Benjamin Braddock's discontent remains so elusive that whole generations swear The Graduate reflects their personal tale of woe.
The Graduate was bought by an upstart publishing house called New American Library. (Its editorial director, a former film executive named David Brown, would eventually return to Hollywood and produce Jaws, among other monster hits. In 1962 his wife, Helen Gurley Brown, enjoyed a monster hit of her own, thanks to the publication of her Sex and the Single Girl.) What sold Charles Webb's novel was doubtless the outrageous situations it portrayed, along with a distinctively austere prose style modeled after the work of Harold Pinter, whose plays Webb had discovered on a college-years trip to London. He was all of twenty-four when The Graduate appeared on bookstore shelves in October 1963. Though he insisted his work was a character study and not a generational attack, it angered his father, whose fury did not subside until the film version proved a major hit. This would not be the only time that father and son failed to see eye to eye. Webb would eventually turn down his inheritance, claiming to dislike the idea of family members at one another's throats.
TO THOSE OF us who savor the wit of the film, the design of The Graduate's original book jacket looks surprisingly somber. Noted graphic artist Milton Glaser produced an image of boldly silhouetted faces, one on the left and two on the right, looking toward one another across a void. I'm assuming this is meant to signify Benjamin pitted against his parents, because the accompanying flap copy strongly underscores the novel's generational tug-of-war: "The bewildering loss of communication between parents and their grown children—the one experienced, wise, and deeply committed to the values that have shaped their lives, the other questioning, skeptical, and disruptively honest—forms the basis for Charles Webb's remarkably vivid and haunting book."
But hey, what about Mrs. Robinson? It's not until deep within a second paragraph that there's even a hint of the novel's famous romantic complications: "Ben's probing questions to another generation unable to understand them, his disillusionment with a society seemingly incapable of explaining its most honored values, his strangely urgent affair with an older woman and its unexpected outcome, will produce in some a response of anger, in others a smile of understanding and sympathy." Nowhere is there the slightest recognition that readers might find the story of The Graduate sexy and fun. Instead, the focus is entirely on Webb's probing of intergenerational tension. On its front cover, in bold typeface, The Graduate is solemnly praised as "a novel of today's youth, unlike any you have read." All this hype is aimed, I suspect, at parents trying to understand their rebellious next of kin. New American Library's marketing department seems not to have been looking for readership among the hordes of emerging adults trying to make sense of the world into which they were born.
Another feature of the book jacket is its prominent author photo, which takes up most of the back cover. Charles Webb, slim and blond, is depicted in conservative jacket and tie, with his hands in the pockets of a tweed topcoat. His hair is short and his expression soulful, as he modestly turns his head away from the camera's gaze. This photo is credited to Eve Webb, to whom the novel is dedicated. The two were married in 1962, apparently with her parents' blessings. The Webbs gifted the young couple with a six-month trip to Europe: Charles lugged along a typewriter on which he wrote daily while his bride went sightseeing alone. Not exactly a storybook honeymoon, but they must have spent some romantic time together, because Eve was once again pregnant when they returned to American shores. Despite Eve's swelling belly, Charles convinced her to accept a housemistress position at a boarding school while he continued working on new novels and plays. He also persuaded Eve to sell their wedding gifts back to the givers, a move that must have baffled family friends who hardly wanted to purchase the same chafing dish twice. A few years later, Webb could not explain his motives, other than to say (to Los Angeles magazine's John Riley) that he didn't want the presents to own him. This eccentric rejection of material objects, even those given with a full heart, would point toward even more flamboyant gestures in the years ahead.
The Graduate, an experiment by New American Library in drumming up business for a fledgling hardcover line, got little attention from either the press or the reading public. But on October 30, 1963, the New York Times
