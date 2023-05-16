Seduced by Mrs. Robinson





An Invitation

There's this party. A young man, impeccably groomed, descends a staircase in a nouveau riche Beverly Hills home. He's instantly accosted by a bevy of squealing suburbanites—the female contingent of his parents' circle of friends—tricked out in sequins, feathers, and pearls. Liquor is flowing; tongues are wagging; everyone is keen to congratulate Benjamin Braddock on the honors he's racked up at an ivy-covered East Coast college. What's next for the prodigy? Out by the swimming pool, one no-bullshit businessman with a twinkle in his eye insists he's got the answer:

"Plastics."

But there's also a woman, with all-knowing dark eyes, who peels away from the others of her generation. She gives Ben the once-over, flicks her cigarette ash, and asks for a ride home. Though her intentions are not at first crystal clear, she's proposing a party of another sort. That's how this graduate comes to get a very different education, in a film that plays off adulthood against youth, pragmatism against idealism, lust against love, cocktails for two against a connubial champagne toast. The Braddock homecoming soiree is where it all begins. (Only to end, of course, when Benjamin turns wedding crasher, disrupts a young woman's nuptials, and runs off with the bride. Which puts a real damper on the wedding reception.)

The whole world showed up at that party. The Graduate was intended as a small, sexy comedy based on an obscure novel by a first-time author. Neither its producer nor its director was a member of Hollywood's inner circle. Its cast was led by a short, big-nosed New York actor who, in the eyes of the era's pundits, looked nothing like a leading man. No major studio provided financing; it came instead from a low-rent entrepreneur best known for importing Hercules and other Italian-made schlock epics. But when The Graduate hit theaters in late December of 1967, moviegoers instantly took notice.

Once The Graduate burst onto America's movie screens, Hollywood insiders were thunderstruck by the audience reaction. Young people clapped and cheered; their elders flocked to see for themselves what their offspring found so provocative. Soon intellectuals, religious leaders, and even politicians were weighing in, trying to use The Graduate as a key to understanding those unruly post–World War II children who were now coming of age in large numbers.

I was one of them, a Baby Boomer with a lot on my mind. When The Graduate first touched down in Los Angeles, I was a college senior at UCLA. Longing to broaden my horizons, I had cajoled my family into letting me spend my junior year at a small university outside of Tokyo. It was a year of independence and adventure: I was speaking a foreign language and learning to adapt to very different cultural norms. But when I returned, in the early fall of 1967, to the land of the smoggy palm, I reentered the realm of my parents. Proud of my academic achievements, they hovered over me, intent on helping to shape my future. Did I really want to earn a PhD in English? Had I thought about law school? And shouldn't I focus on the possibility of getting married?

No wonder The Graduate struck a chord. Though I had always loved movies, I had inherited my tastes (like so much else) from my father and mother. They favored lavish musicals, wacky comedies, and serious postwar dramas (like The Best Years of Our Lives and Gentleman's Agreement) that reflected their own social values. When I was small, those were the movies I got to stay up and watch on late-night television, and I took them to heart. In the fifties, both The Wild One and Rebel Without a Cause passed me by, partly because I was far too young to connect with them, but also because I was too secure to identify with angry social outcasts. Though in later years I would end up working on a slew of low-budget genre features for B-movie maven Roger Corman, I was never attracted to Corman's seminal sixties youth flicks, like The Wild Angels and The Trip. To be honest, I had no cause to be a rebel.

But once I'd moved back into my pink childhood bedroom, with its stuffed animals and a little sister too close for comfort, I paid rapt attention to the galvanizing movies coming to town. (Anything to get out of the house.) The turbulent year 1967 turned out to be a high-water mark for new American cinema, for films that took a hard look at the nation of my birth. Who could forget Cool Hand Luke? In Cold Blood? Arthur Penn's Bonnie and Clyde—with its exquisitely calibrated take on violence, American-style—seemed particularly timely, and particularly dazzling. Nonetheless, I hardly saw myself as a natural heir to outlaws like Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

The Graduate, though, was another matter. That polite young high achiever, those loving but smothering parents, those comfortable but slightly bland surroundings: They combined to form an only slightly exaggerated version of my own cozy West L.A. world. (Yes, we even had a swimming pool.)

Hey, wasn't that me up there on the screen?

THE SIXTIES WERE romanticized by those who came later, but for me it was a time of struggling to cope with a social landscape over which I had no control. Television plopped the big news of the day right into my lap. At the start of the decade, my classmates and I had watched on TV a handsome new president urging us to consider what we could do for our country. Suddenly, on November 22, 1963, he was dead. In the halls of Alexander Hamilton High School, students and teachers cried together. As we obsessed over the reruns of Oswald's slaying, followed by Kennedy's funeral procession with its riderless black horse and its sad little boy, youthful idealists were rapidly turning into cynics.

We good-hearted Hamiltonians had been idealistic about the Civil Rights movement too. But the peaceful protests of the mid-1950s were now quickly evolving into violent clashes that left many of us feeling all too vulnerable. The TV sets in our rumpus rooms brought us the bad news in living color. Late in the long hot summer of 1965, just as my family was returning from a cross-country driving trip in a big-finned '59 Buick, parts of L.A. went up in flames. (History calls it the Watts Riots.) By 1967, we saw inner-city Newark being torched, and then Detroit. No one could guess where public anger would explode next. Meanwhile, the Vietnam War had escalated to the point where almost all the young males I knew were looking over their shoulders and concocting desperate schemes to avoid the military draft. Walter Cronkite revealed, on a nightly basis, the bloodshed and the body count. Hell no, they didn't want to go.

THE GRADUATE APPEARED in movie houses just as we young Americans were discovering how badly we wanted to distance ourselves from the world of our parents. It was not that the film dealt directly with racial unrest, campus protests, or an overseas war. Benjamin Braddock's story was never intended as an accurate picture of the late sixties. Its makers had casually imagined their tale as set in 1962, the year in which Charles Webb wrote his original novel. (That's why Ben, lounging in his family backyard, has no fear of receiving that "Greetings" letter from his draft board.) Still, The Graduate's prescience about matters of grave concern to the Baby Boom generation gave it a life of its own. If we young Americans were anxious about parental pressure, or about sex (and our lack thereof), or about marriage, or about the temptations posed by plastics, it was all visible for us on the movie screen. Today The Graduate continues to serve as a touchstone of that pivotal moment just before some of us began morphing into angry war protesters and spaced-out hippies.

Benjamin Braddock, barely twenty-one and fresh home from four years of high academic achievement, is no hippie. But he upends social norms by hopping into the sack with a middle-aged woman not far removed from his mother. His summer is spent drifting aimlessly between a plastic pool raft and Mrs. Robinson's bed. This slinky dame may seem to put the "adult" in "adultery," but for Benjamin she is hardly the end of the road. In a dizzying about-face, he falls for her young daughter, with whom he climactically elopes from the church where she's just said "I do" to another man. By the end of The Graduate, Ben has made confetti of his parents' solemn hopes and dreams. We too—those of my generation—didn't much want to face a life built on the bedrock of our elders' choices. In Benjamin we found a hero willing to turn his back on the kind of bright, upper-middle-class future we weren't sure we wanted.

Yet if Benjamin turns a deaf ear to his mother and father, the film shows that he still craves intercourse that is more than merely sexual. A key turning point in The Graduate comes when Ben, between the sheets, tries to initiate a conversation with his bedmate. Another hit movie from 1967 got it right: What we had here was a failure to communicate. This phrase from Cool Hand Luke—one that has permanently entered the American lexicon—was useful, circa 1967, in suggesting the widening gap between the era's youth and their parents. In The Graduate, director Mike Nichols and his team express this gap visually, by tricking out the Braddocks' Southern California habitat with glass, water, mirrors, and reflective surfaces. The film becomes, then, a young man's Through the Looking Glass view of the haunting, daunting adult world. What Ben wants, when all is said and done, is a coequal with whom he can truly communicate the upside-down state of his emotions. When he finally locates his dream girl, nothing can stop him from seizing the day, just as we young people were dreaming of doing for ourselves. In The Graduate, we found the power to make our own choices.

BUT ALL OF that happened some five decades ago, when the world (and our place in it) was very different. As The Graduate dances on, two questions emerge: How did this modest youth-movie turn Hollywood on its head? And what is the source of its staying power? The answer to both questions requires us to measure the distance between then and now.

Most of the original fans of The Graduate have slowly made their own uneasy truce with maturity. We've gone out into the world, held down jobs, gotten married and sometimes unmarried. We've also produced offspring and watched wrinkles and mortality take their toll. I've spoken over the years to scores of moviegoers whose response to the film has been transformed by their own aging process. Many who today carry AARP cards once saw The Graduate as a sexy romp or as a rallying cry for the concept of self-determination. Now, though, we're paying attention to the sadness beneath the comedic surface. Where we once accepted the film's final shots as romantically rosy, we are now ready to acknowledge the back-of-the-bus scene's disturbing ambiguity. In hindsight, it's easy to wonder: If Ben and Elaine have backed away from the future that's been preordained for them by a hypocritical older generation, where exactly are they headed? The fact that there's no good answer reminds us of what this film may actually portend. Perhaps that's what it's secretly about—the end of the happy ending.

We graying Baby Boomers, with our widening waists and our narrowing outlooks, now watch The Graduate in duplicate, both through the eyes of our younger selves and with the more jaundiced perspective of today. But the film has resonance for others too, even our own children. The Graduate lasts partly because it offers something for everyone: the restless youth, the disappointed elder, the cinephile who values the artistic innovation that's the legacy of director Mike Nichols. And this film has also burrowed its way into Hollywood's dream factory. The American movie industry, which worships box-office success, has learned from The Graduate brave new ideas about casting, about cinematic style, about the benefits of a familiar pop music score.

A surprising number of the twenty-first century's aesthetic all-stars—those who write and direct and produce the pop culture hits of today—freely admit that The Graduate set them on their paths. I've talked to some of these tastemakers, as well as to insiders who were there when it all started. I've also read countless books and articles, checked out huge numbers of videotaped interviews, and spent weeks combing through producer Lawrence Turman's UCLA archives. My two in-depth interviews with Turman himself, one in 2007 and one eight years later, were invaluable in helping me grasp how an unlikely film came together. Equally important is the time I've spent with movie fans of all stripes, some of them famous and some decidedly not, probing how this small movie made a big impact on their lives.

One thing I've discovered is that Truth is a slippery fish. All of us unconsciously shape our memories to fit our circumstances. Moviegoers best remember those aspects of The Graduate that once touched on the private concerns of their own lives. And in calling up participants' recollections of a filmmaking process that began over fifty years ago, I have stumbled against contradictions, myths, and embellishments. I've tried hard to separate fact from legend, but multiple versions of the same story persist. Paul Simon, whose songs add so much to the power of The Graduate, would understand: It's all part of the cacophony that contributes to the sound of silence. Still, we should be grateful for the sweet, though slightly melancholic, music that remains.

As for me, I've survived and even thrived. Which does not stop me from feeling a twinge of nostalgia when the films of 1967 are mentioned. In just saying "No" to plastics—and to the social and aesthetic conventions endorsed by Old Hollywood—The Graduate taught me to dance to the beat of my own drums. Long may it party on.