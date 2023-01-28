Free shipping on orders $35+

Home Sweet Houseplant
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Home Sweet Houseplant

A Room-by-Room Guide to Plant Decor

by Baylor Chapman

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 25, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

May 25, 2021

Page Count

128 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648290701

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / General

Description

Greenify Your Home

No matter what space you’re considering—from a kitchen window to a loft-size living room—this book, adapted from Decorating with Plants, will show you how to find the perfect plant for the perfect spot. Plant designer Baylor Chapman starts with the basics, including a guide for choosing and caring for your plants, then takes the reader room by room, offering unexpected design concepts and inspired projects to elevate your home. How about four ways to turn your dresser into a style statement—urban bohemian, feminine glamour, sleek contemporary, or natural beauty?

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Living with Plants