Home Sweet Houseplant

Description

Greenify Your Home



No matter what space you’re considering—from a kitchen window to a loft-size living room—this book, adapted from Decorating with Plants, will show you how to find the perfect plant for the perfect spot. Plant designer Baylor Chapman starts with the basics, including a guide for choosing and caring for your plants, then takes the reader room by room, offering unexpected design concepts and inspired projects to elevate your home. How about four ways to turn your dresser into a style statement—urban bohemian, feminine glamour, sleek contemporary, or natural beauty?