Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Project Succulent
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Project Succulent

Genius Ideas for Arranging Succulents, Cacti & Air Plants

by Baylor Chapman

Regular Price $12.95

Regular Price $17.95 CAD

Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover
ebook

Regular Price $12.95

Regular Price $17.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 13, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 13, 2021

Page Count

112 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648290329

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / General

Description

Easy to Find, Easy to Grow, Easy to Love

Succulents appear in myriad shapes, colors, and textures and are some of the easiest plants to care for (less water is more!). In this step-by-step guide, adapted from The Plant Recipe Book, author Baylor Chapman shows us how to choose among these beauties to create arrangements and tiny terrariums like a Desert View, which includes burro’s tails and zebra plants, or the Zen Garden, with rabbit ear cacti, pincushion cacti, and a little Morgan’s Beauty.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Living with Plants