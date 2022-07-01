Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Tabletop Gardens
Tabletop Gardens

How to Make Long-Lasting Arrangements for Every Season

by Baylor Chapman

On Sale

Apr 13, 2021

Page Count

112 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648290336

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Flower Arranging

Description

How to Create Stunning Living Centerpieces

Adapted from plant designer Baylor Chapman's The Plant Recipe Book, here are thirty projects for beautiful planted centerpieces. Instead of picking up fresh-cut flowers from the supermarket or florist, discover how to create lasting flower arrangements using living plants. From plant designer Baylor Chapman, here are thirty projects for beautiful centerpieces. Each project specifies the type and number of plants needed and the best containers to use, plus techniques and expert advice for helping that tabletop garden grow.

