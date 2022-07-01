Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Home Sweet Houseplant
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Home Sweet Houseplant

A Room-by-Room Guide to Plant Decor

by Baylor Chapman

Regular Price $12.95

Regular Price $17.95 CAD

Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover
ebook

Regular Price $12.95

Regular Price $17.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 13, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 13, 2021

Page Count

128 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648290343

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / General

Description

Greenify Your Home

No matter what space you’re considering—from a kitchen window to a loft-size living room—this book, adapted from Decorating with Plants, will show you how to find the perfect plant for the perfect spot. Plant designer Baylor Chapman starts with the basics, including a guide for choosing and caring for your plants, then takes the reader room by room, offering unexpected design concepts and inspired projects to elevate your home. How about four ways to turn your dresser into a style statement—urban bohemian, feminine glamour, sleek contemporary, or natural beauty?

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Living with Plants