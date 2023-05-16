Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Free shipping on $45+

Gardener's Latin

A Lexicon

Gardener's Latin Open the full-size image

Contributors

Introduction by Barbara Damrosch

By Bill Neal

Formats and Prices

Price

$9.99

Price

$12.99 CAD

Format

ebook (Digital original)

Format:

ebook (Digital original) $9.99 $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 21, 2003. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also available from:

For more than a decade, gardeners have been turning to a beautiful little hardcover book called Gardener’s Latin, by Bill Neal. Neal understood that as Latin terms began appearing with increasing frequency on nursery tags and gardening catalogs, gardeners would need help. So he weeded through the Latin words that describe and distinguish among plants and flowers and compiled a volume of select, brief, clear definitions.

Gardener’s Latin leads us down the path from abbreviatus to zonatus, turning aside here and there along the way for little-known horticultural facts and fables and the wisdom of

gardeners from Virgil to Vita Sackville-West.<

Excerpt

A

abbrevia'tus: abbreviated or shortened; shorter than adjoining parts

abieti'nus: resembling fir trees

aborti'vus: aborted; exhibiting arrested development; defective

abrotanifo'lius: with leaves resembling the finely cut foliage of southernwood, Artemisia abrotanum

abrup'tus: abrupt; coming to a sudden termination

absinthoi'des: resembling wormwood, Artemisia absinthium

abyssin'icus: Abyssinian; Ethiopian

acadien'sis: of or from Nova Scotia, Canada; Acadian

acantbifo'lius: with broad, ornamental, spiked foliage like that of Acanthus

acantbo'comus: having spiny hairs

acau'lis: stemless; apparently stemless; having the stem underground

ac'colus: dwelling nearby; neighboring

acepb'alus: headless; the absence of a head, as in certain leafy cabbages such as kale

acer'bus: harsh or sour-tasting; bitter

acerifo'lius: with leaves resembling the maple, Acer

aceroi'des: maple-like

acero'sus: needle-shaped and rigid; like the pines leaves

A COTTAGE NOSEGAY
Abrotanifolius. "Artemisia Abrotanum. Southernwood. Lad's Love. Old Man. A low growing hoary evergreen shrub with richly aromatic feathery foliage. Found often in old gardens it once played a part in every cottager's nosegay. Few sweeter are to be devised than Southernwood and white Moss Rose-buds."

Louise Beebe Wilder, The Fragrant Path, 1990

CORINTHIAN ORDER
Acanthifolius. Acanthus leaves crown one of the most ornate and easily recognized elements of ancient architecture, the Corinthian capital.

achilleaefo'lius: Achillean-leaved; having finely cut, ferny foliage like that of the yarrow

acicula'ris: needle-like; narrow, stiff, and pointed

acina'ceus: scimitar-shaped; like a short, crescent-shaped sword

acinacifo'lius: scimitar-leaved

acinacifor'mis: scimitar-shaped

aconitifo'lius: having leaves like the aconite; palmately cleft

acrot'riche: hairy-lipped

aculeatis'simus: very prickly

aculea'tus: prickly; set about with prickles, as a fruit or seed

acumina'tus: sharpened; tapering to a point

acu'tus: acute; sharp-pointed

adenoph'orus: bearing or producing glands, usually referring to sticky, nectar-bearing glands

adenophyl'lus: having glands on the leaves

adiantoi'des: with leaves like the maidenhair fern, Adiantum

admira'bilis: admirable; noteworthy

adna'tus: adnate, or grown together; with attached surfaces (usually used to indicate two dissimilar structures growing together naturally but in an apparently abnormal position)

adonidifo'lius: with leaves like Adonis, rather fennel-like

adpres'sus: pressed against; lying flat against, as the hairs on the stems of some plants

SALVE OF ACHILLES
Achileaefolius. "I want you to cut out this arrow from my thigh, wash off the blood with warm water and spread soothing ointment on the wound. They say you have some excellent prescriptions that you learnt from Achilles."

Homer, Iliad

"This plant Achillea is thought to be the very same, wherewith Achilles cured the wounds of his soldiers."

John Gerard, Herbal, 1597

adscen'dens: ascending; rising gradually

adsur'gens: ascending; rising to an erect position; straight up

adun'cus: hooked; like the beak of a parrot; crooked; bent

ad'venus: newly arrived; adventive; added to but not essential; not native

aegypti'acus: Egyptian; of or from the valley of the Nile

aem'ulus: emulating; rivaling

aene'us: bronze- or copper-colored

aequinoctia'lis: pertaining to the equinox; mid-tropical; having flowers that open or close at regular intervals

aequipet'alus: equal-petaled

aequitri'lobus: having three equal lobes

ae'rius: aerial; above ground or water

aerugino'sus: bluish green, like verdigris; like the color of oxidized copper

aestiva'lis: pertaining to summer

aesti'vus: summer

aethiop'icus: Ethiopian; African, south of Libya and Egypt

aetol'icus: of or from Aetolia, Greece

affi'nis: related to, especially in terms of structure; allied to another species

a'fra: African

MOMENT'S PLEASURE
Adonidifolius. The ancient world, from Syria to Greece, worshiped Adonis as the god of vegetation. A peculiar function of his worship was the planting of the Adonis garden. Wheat, barley, lettuces, and fennel seeds were planted in earthen pots and baskets. These pots were grouped around a statue of Adonis on the roof. The plants shot up quickly, and in the intense rooftop heat they soon withered. After eight days the dead plants were thrown into the sea with the little image of the god. These little plants that sprang up so quickly and withered so soon were a symbol of the short life of the god. And so a garden of Adonis has come to mean a small and short-lived pleasure.

ADMIRABLE THINGS
Agavoides. "The moonlight touching o'er a terrace One tall Agave above the lake."

Alfred, Lord Tennyson, "Daisy," 1842

Tennyson rightly admired the Agave, for its Greek root is agavos, literally, admirable. But perhaps its greatest admirers are the Mexicans who use it for, among other things, making rope and fiber, and as the source of tequila and pulque.

PERENNIAL CONFUSIONS
Ageratoides. "The Coelestina ageratoides, a half-hardy perennial with blue ageratum-like flowerheads, much employed in bedding, must not be confounded with the true Ageratums."

W. Thompson, Treasury of Botany, 1866

africa'nus: African

agavoi'des: like the Agaves

ageratifo'lius: with leaves like the common garden plant Ageratum

ageratoi'des: Ageratum-like

aggrega'tus: aggregate; clustered; applies to flowers or fruits collected into one mass

agra'rius: of the fields; growing wild in cultivated land

agres'tis: of or pertaining to fields or cultivated land

agrifo'lius: scabby-leaved

aizoi'des: resembling the Aizoaceae, a family of low-growing evergreen herbs with fleshy, often silvery foliage

ala'tus: winged; having wings or appendages that appear to be wings

albes'cens: whitish; becoming white

al'bicans: whitish

albicau'lis: white-stemmed

al'bidus: white

albiflo'rus: having white flowers

al'bifrons: white-fronded

albispi'nus: white-spined

albocinc'tus: white-girdled; white-crowned

albomacula'tus: having white spots

albopic'tus: white-painted

albopilo'sus: having white hairs

albospi'cus: white-spiked

al'bulus: whitish

al'bus: white

alcicor'nis: resembling the horns of the elk or moose

alep'picus: of or from Aleppo, Syria

alexandri'nus: of or from Alexandria, Egypt

al'gidus: cold; chilly

alien'us: foreign

allia'ceus: of Allium; garlic- or onion-like in shape, odor, or taste

STINKING LILY
Alliaceus. Its detractors call it the stinking lily. But along with its relatives the onions and leeks, garlic— Allium sativum—is among the most ancient of cultivated plants. Both the Babylonians and the Chinese prescribed its use thousands of years before Christ. Herodotus says that the great pyramid of Cheops was inscribed with the amount spent on leeks and onions for the laborers. The Israelites in the desert paid the Alliums an immortal compliment. In the Bible they cried out, "We remember the fish we ate in Egypt for nothing, the cucumbers, the melons, the leeks, the onions, and the garlic; but now our strength is dried up, and there is nothing at all but this manna to look at."

alliariaefo'lius: like the leaves of Alliaria; having kidney-shaped to heart-shaped, finely cut foliage

alnifo'lius: with leaves like the alder

aloi'des: Aloe-like; having pointed, erect, succulent leaves

aloifo'lius: with leaves like the Aloe

alopecurioi'des, alopecuroi'des: like Alopecurus, commonly called meadow foxtail, a grass that grows up to six feet with fluffy seed spikes

alpes'tris: nearly alpine; from just below the timberline

alpig'enus: alpine; found high in the mountains

alpi'nus: alpine

alta'icus: of the Altai Mountains, Asia

alter'nans: alternating, as opposed to opposite, plant parts

alternifo'lius: with leaves alternately spaced, not opposite

alter'nus: alternating; alternate

althaeoi'des: Althaea-like; hollyhock-like

al'tifrons: having tall fronds

altis'simus: very tall; tallest

al'tus: tall

alum'nus: well-nourished, flourishing, or strong

alyssoi'des: Alyssum-like

amah'ilis: lovable; amiable; lovely

amaranthoi'des: like the plant Amaranth, often with brilliant foliage and striking flower heads

amarantic'olor: Amaranth-colored; intensely reddish purple

amaricau'lis: bitter-stemmed

ama'rus: bitter

amazon'icus: of or from the Amazon River region

ambig'uus: ambiguous; of doubtful classification

ambly'odon: blunt-toothed

ambrosioi'des: of or like Ambrosia (named after the nectar of the gods) a term applied to several different herbs in the old days; in North America, a common garden pest, ragweed

amelloi'des: of or like the Italian starwort; named after the river Mellus near Rome; aster-like

america'nus: American

amethys'tinus: amethystine; violet-colored

amethystoglos'sus: amethyst-tongued

IMAGINED BEAUTY
Amaranthoides. Amaranth is a confused term. The Oxford English Dictionary calls it "an imaginary flower reputed never to fade," and thus it is associated with eternal life. Milton's elegy, "Lycidas," bids "Amaranthus all his beauty shed." Amaranth is a real plant noted for brilliant foliage and striking seed heads, with fanciful common names such as prince's-feather and love-lies-bleeding. Amaranth also describes flowers that hold their color and shape when dried.

ammoph'ilus: sand-loving; growing in sandy places

amoe'nus: charming; pleasing

amphib'ius: amphibious; suited for or adapted to growing on land or in water

amplexicau'lis: stem-clasping, usually referring to a leaf whose base embraces the stem

ampkxifo'lius: having leaves that clasp the stem

amplia'tus: enlarged; increased

amplis'simus: most or very ample

am'plus: ample; large

amuren'sis: of or from the Amur River region, the border of Manchuria and Siberia

amygdalifor'mis: shaped like an almond

amygdal'inus: almond-like

amygdaloi'des: almond-like

anacan'thus: without thorns or spines

anacardioi'des: like the fruit of the Anacardium, the cashew nut tree

anagyroi'des: bearing recurved pods like those of Anagyris, a Mediterranean shrub

anatol'icus: of or from Anatolia or Turkey, Asia Minor

an'ceps: two-headed; two-edged, as of a flattened, two-edged stem; also, problematic, equivocal, or of doubtful origin

ancyren'sis: of or from Ankara, Turkey

MEADOW STARS
Amelloides. "There is also a meadow-flower that farmers call Amellus. You will find it easily, For from a single clump it pullulates With a mass of stems; the disc itself is golden, But in the abundant petals round about Crimson is shot with violet."

Virgil, Georgics

andic'olus: native of the Andes

andi'nus: Andine, pertaining to the Andes

androg'ynus: hermaphrodite; having male and female flowers on the same spike

androsa'ceus: like Androsace, a small rock-garden plant of the primrose family, commonly called rock jasmine

anemoneflo'rus: with flowers like the Anemone

anemonefo'lius: with leaves like the Anemone

anethifo'lius: like the foliage of dill, Anethum

aneu'rus: nerveless

anfractuo'sus: twisted; winding; sinuous; spirally twisted

an'glicus: English; of England

angui'nus: snaky; snake-like

angula'ris, angulat'us: angular; angled

angulo'sus: angled; full of corners

angu'ria: like a cucumber

angustifo'lius: narrow-leaved

angus'tus: narrow

anisa'tum: anise-scented

anisodor'us: with the odor of anise

anisophyl'lus: exhibiting inequality in two leaves of a pair as to shape or size

annot'inus: year-old; belonging to last year; denoting distinct yearly growths

annular'is: annular; ring-shaped; arranged in a circle

THE WIND'S TEARS
Anemoneflorus. The Anemone is commonly called the windflower. Turner wrote in his Herbal: "Anemone hath the name because the floure never openeth it selfe, but when the wynde bloweth." Red Anemones were thought to take their color from Adonis's blood, white ones from Aphrodite's tears.

annula'tus: marked with rings; surrounded by raised rings

an'nuus: annual; living only one year or one plant season

anom'alus: anomalous; out of the ordinary; incongruous

anopet'alus: with erect petals

antarc'ticus: of the antarctic regions

anthemoi'des: like Anthemis; resembling chamomile

anthocre'ne: with or like a flower fountain

anthyllidifo'lius: with leaves like Anthyllis, the kidney vetch or woundwort

antill'ris, antille'ris: of or from the Antilles, West Indies

antip'odum: of or from the Antipodes

antiquo'rum: of the ancients

anti'quus: ancient

antirrhiniflo'rus: Antirrhinum-flowered; resembling the flowers of the snapdragon

antirrhinoi'des: Antirrhinum-like; snapdragon-like

apenni'nus: pertaining to the Apennines, Italy

aper'tus: uncovered, bare, or open

apet'alus: without petals

aphyl'lus: leafless

apicula'tus: apiculate; ending abruptly in a point

apif'era: bee-bearing

apiifo'lius: Apium-leaved; with leaves like those of the carrot family

ap'odus: without a foot-stalk; sessile

A CRUEL JOKER
Apifera. Among nature's crueler jokes, Ophrys apifera, the bee orchid, plays the siren. The flower's labellum, decked out in bee disguise, drives the drones to sexual frenzy as they attempt copulation.

apopet'alus: having free petals

appendicula'tus: appendaged; with small, often hanging appendages; in some mushrooms, when the veil appears cobwebby

applana'tus: flattened; horizontal

applica'tus: joined; attached

ap'ricus: uncovered; growing in open, sunny places

ap'terus: wingless

aqut'icus, aquat'ilis: aquatic; living in or under water

a'queus: watery

aquifo'lius: holly-leaved; with pointy leaves

aquilegifo'lius: Aquilegia-leaved; with leaves like the columbine

aquili'nus: aquiline; eagle-like

arab'icus: Arabian

arachnoi'des: spider-like; cobwebby; covered with long and scraggly hairs

araliaefo'lius: with deeply cut leaves like Aralia (ginseng and English ivy, for instance)

arbores'cens: becoming tree-like; woody

arbo'reus: tree-like

arbus'culus: like a small tree

arc'ticus: arctic

arcua'tus: bow-like; bent

arena'rius, areno'sus: of sand; growing in sandy places

EAGLE OR DOVE
Aquilegifolius. Columbines take their botanical name— Aquilegia—from the shape of the petals, which resemble an eagle. On the other hand, the common name means dove. The leaves are tripartite, attractive, and medicinal according to the herbals, "used in lotions with good success for sore mouths and throats."

Nicholas Culpeper, Culpeper's Complete Herbal, 1813

areola'tus: pitted

argenta'tus: silvery; silvered

argenteogutta'tus: silver-spotted

argen'teus: silvery

argilla'ceus: of clay; growing in clay; clay-colored; drab

argophyl'lus: silver-leaved

argu'tus: sharp-toothed

argyme'us: silvery

argyroc'omus: silver-haired

argyroneu'rus: silver-nerved

argyrophyl'lus: silver-leaved

ar'idus: arid; growing in dry places; withered; lacking sap

arieti'nus: like a ram's head; like the horns of the ram

arista'tus: aristate; bearded; with a bristle-like appendage

aristo'sus: bearded

arizon'icus: of Arizona, United States

arkansa'nus: of Arkansas, United States

arma'tus: armed; equipped; thorny

armeni'acus: blush-colored; of or pertaining to Armenia

armilla'ris: with a bracelet, arm-ring, or collar; encircled

aromat'icus: aromatic; fragrant

arrect'us: raised up; erect; pointing upward

artemisioi'des: Artemisia-like; like wormwood, usually with aromatic grayish green foliage

articula'tus: articulated; jointed

CULTIVATED AROMAS
Aromaticus. Cloves, among the most fragrant of spices, are dried flower buds from the tropical tree Eugenia aromaticus.

CHASTE WORMWOOD
Artemisioides. Artemisia takes its name from Artemis, goddess of chastity. It is an herb of which Mrs. Wilder says diplomatically, "The Artemisias are a large family, all having odoriferous qualities, some nicer than others."

Louise Beebe Wilder, The Fragrant Path, 1990

arundina'ceus: resembling a reed or cane

arven'sis: pertaining to cultivated fields

arvonien'sis: of or from Caernarvonshire, North Wales, Britain

asarifo'lius: Asarum-leaved; resembling the heart or kidney-shaped leaves of the wild ginger

ascalon'icus: of or from Ascalon, Syria

ascen'dens: ascending

asclepiade'us: Asclepias-like; resembling the butterfly weed

asiat'icus: Asian

as'per: rough

aspericau'lis: rough-stemmed

asperifo'lius: rough-leaved

asper'rimus: very rough

asplenifo'lius: with foliage like that of the Asplenium ferns (spleenwort)

assim'ilis: similar; like to

assur'gens: ascending; rising upward

assurgentiflo'rus: flowers ascending

asteroi'des: aster-like; star-like

astu'ricus: of the Asturias, Spain

atamas'co: literally, "it is stained or streaked with red"

a'ter: coal black

atlan'ticus: of the Atlantic coast; of or from the Atlas Mountains, northwest Africa

ROUGH EDGES
Asper. The rough leaves of Doodia aspera give it its graphic English name, hacksaw fern.

Genre:

On Sale
Mar 21, 2003
Page Count
144 pages
Publisher
Algonquin Books
ISBN-13
9781565127432

You May Also Like

Botany for Gardeners, Fourth Edition
Botany for Gardeners, Fourth Edition $21.95 $29.95 CAD
Dirr's Encyclopedia of Trees and Shrubs
Dirr's Encyclopedia of Trees and Shrubs $79.95 $101.95 CAD
The Timber Press Guide to Succulent Plants of the World
The Timber Press Guide to Succulent Plants of the World $49.95 $62.95 CAD
Gardening in the Shade
Gardening in the Shade $24.95 $36.95 CAD
American Household Botany
American Household Botany $27.95 $37.95 CAD

Bill Neal

About the Author

Learn more about this author