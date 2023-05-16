Gardener's Latin

A

abbrevia'tus: abbreviated or shortened; shorter than adjoining parts

abieti'nus: resembling fir trees

aborti'vus: aborted; exhibiting arrested development; defective

abrotanifo'lius: with leaves resembling the finely cut foliage of southernwood, Artemisia abrotanum

abrup'tus: abrupt; coming to a sudden termination

absinthoi'des: resembling wormwood, Artemisia absinthium

abyssin'icus: Abyssinian; Ethiopian

acadien'sis: of or from Nova Scotia, Canada; Acadian

acantbifo'lius: with broad, ornamental, spiked foliage like that of Acanthus

acantbo'comus: having spiny hairs

acau'lis: stemless; apparently stemless; having the stem underground

ac'colus: dwelling nearby; neighboring

acepb'alus: headless; the absence of a head, as in certain leafy cabbages such as kale

acer'bus: harsh or sour-tasting; bitter

acerifo'lius: with leaves resembling the maple, Acer

aceroi'des: maple-like

acero'sus: needle-shaped and rigid; like the pines leaves

achilleaefo'lius: Achillean-leaved; having finely cut, ferny foliage like that of the yarrow

acicula'ris: needle-like; narrow, stiff, and pointed

acina'ceus: scimitar-shaped; like a short, crescent-shaped sword

acinacifo'lius: scimitar-leaved

acinacifor'mis: scimitar-shaped

aconitifo'lius: having leaves like the aconite; palmately cleft

acrot'riche: hairy-lipped

aculeatis'simus: very prickly

aculea'tus: prickly; set about with prickles, as a fruit or seed

acumina'tus: sharpened; tapering to a point

acu'tus: acute; sharp-pointed

adenoph'orus: bearing or producing glands, usually referring to sticky, nectar-bearing glands

adenophyl'lus: having glands on the leaves

adiantoi'des: with leaves like the maidenhair fern, Adiantum

admira'bilis: admirable; noteworthy

adna'tus: adnate, or grown together; with attached surfaces (usually used to indicate two dissimilar structures growing together naturally but in an apparently abnormal position)

adonidifo'lius: with leaves like Adonis, rather fennel-like

adpres'sus: pressed against; lying flat against, as the hairs on the stems of some plants

adscen'dens: ascending; rising gradually

adsur'gens: ascending; rising to an erect position; straight up

adun'cus: hooked; like the beak of a parrot; crooked; bent

ad'venus: newly arrived; adventive; added to but not essential; not native

aegypti'acus: Egyptian; of or from the valley of the Nile

aem'ulus: emulating; rivaling

aene'us: bronze- or copper-colored

aequinoctia'lis: pertaining to the equinox; mid-tropical; having flowers that open or close at regular intervals

aequipet'alus: equal-petaled

aequitri'lobus: having three equal lobes

ae'rius: aerial; above ground or water

aerugino'sus: bluish green, like verdigris; like the color of oxidized copper

aestiva'lis: pertaining to summer

aesti'vus: summer

aethiop'icus: Ethiopian; African, south of Libya and Egypt

aetol'icus: of or from Aetolia, Greece

affi'nis: related to, especially in terms of structure; allied to another species

a'fra: African

africa'nus: African

agavoi'des: like the Agaves

ageratifo'lius: with leaves like the common garden plant Ageratum

ageratoi'des: Ageratum-like

aggrega'tus: aggregate; clustered; applies to flowers or fruits collected into one mass

agra'rius: of the fields; growing wild in cultivated land

agres'tis: of or pertaining to fields or cultivated land

agrifo'lius: scabby-leaved

aizoi'des: resembling the Aizoaceae, a family of low-growing evergreen herbs with fleshy, often silvery foliage

ala'tus: winged; having wings or appendages that appear to be wings

albes'cens: whitish; becoming white

al'bicans: whitish

albicau'lis: white-stemmed

al'bidus: white

albiflo'rus: having white flowers

al'bifrons: white-fronded

albispi'nus: white-spined

albocinc'tus: white-girdled; white-crowned

albomacula'tus: having white spots

albopic'tus: white-painted

albopilo'sus: having white hairs

albospi'cus: white-spiked

al'bulus: whitish

al'bus: white

alcicor'nis: resembling the horns of the elk or moose

alep'picus: of or from Aleppo, Syria

alexandri'nus: of or from Alexandria, Egypt

al'gidus: cold; chilly

alien'us: foreign

allia'ceus: of Allium; garlic- or onion-like in shape, odor, or taste

alliariaefo'lius: like the leaves of Alliaria; having kidney-shaped to heart-shaped, finely cut foliage

alnifo'lius: with leaves like the alder

aloi'des: Aloe-like; having pointed, erect, succulent leaves

aloifo'lius: with leaves like the Aloe

alopecurioi'des, alopecuroi'des: like Alopecurus, commonly called meadow foxtail, a grass that grows up to six feet with fluffy seed spikes

alpes'tris: nearly alpine; from just below the timberline

alpig'enus: alpine; found high in the mountains

alpi'nus: alpine

alta'icus: of the Altai Mountains, Asia

alter'nans: alternating, as opposed to opposite, plant parts

alternifo'lius: with leaves alternately spaced, not opposite

alter'nus: alternating; alternate

althaeoi'des: Althaea-like; hollyhock-like

al'tifrons: having tall fronds

altis'simus: very tall; tallest

al'tus: tall

alum'nus: well-nourished, flourishing, or strong

alyssoi'des: Alyssum-like

amah'ilis: lovable; amiable; lovely

amaranthoi'des: like the plant Amaranth, often with brilliant foliage and striking flower heads

amarantic'olor: Amaranth-colored; intensely reddish purple

amaricau'lis: bitter-stemmed

ama'rus: bitter

amazon'icus: of or from the Amazon River region

ambig'uus: ambiguous; of doubtful classification

ambly'odon: blunt-toothed

ambrosioi'des: of or like Ambrosia (named after the nectar of the gods) a term applied to several different herbs in the old days; in North America, a common garden pest, ragweed

amelloi'des: of or like the Italian starwort; named after the river Mellus near Rome; aster-like

america'nus: American

amethys'tinus: amethystine; violet-colored

amethystoglos'sus: amethyst-tongued

ammoph'ilus: sand-loving; growing in sandy places

amoe'nus: charming; pleasing

amphib'ius: amphibious; suited for or adapted to growing on land or in water

amplexicau'lis: stem-clasping, usually referring to a leaf whose base embraces the stem

ampkxifo'lius: having leaves that clasp the stem

amplia'tus: enlarged; increased

amplis'simus: most or very ample

am'plus: ample; large

amuren'sis: of or from the Amur River region, the border of Manchuria and Siberia

amygdalifor'mis: shaped like an almond

amygdal'inus: almond-like

amygdaloi'des: almond-like

anacan'thus: without thorns or spines

anacardioi'des: like the fruit of the Anacardium, the cashew nut tree

anagyroi'des: bearing recurved pods like those of Anagyris, a Mediterranean shrub

anatol'icus: of or from Anatolia or Turkey, Asia Minor

an'ceps: two-headed; two-edged, as of a flattened, two-edged stem; also, problematic, equivocal, or of doubtful origin

ancyren'sis: of or from Ankara, Turkey

andic'olus: native of the Andes

andi'nus: Andine, pertaining to the Andes

androg'ynus: hermaphrodite; having male and female flowers on the same spike

androsa'ceus: like Androsace, a small rock-garden plant of the primrose family, commonly called rock jasmine

anemoneflo'rus: with flowers like the Anemone

anemonefo'lius: with leaves like the Anemone

anethifo'lius: like the foliage of dill, Anethum

aneu'rus: nerveless

anfractuo'sus: twisted; winding; sinuous; spirally twisted

an'glicus: English; of England

angui'nus: snaky; snake-like

angula'ris, angulat'us: angular; angled

angulo'sus: angled; full of corners

angu'ria: like a cucumber

angustifo'lius: narrow-leaved

angus'tus: narrow

anisa'tum: anise-scented

anisodor'us: with the odor of anise

anisophyl'lus: exhibiting inequality in two leaves of a pair as to shape or size

annot'inus: year-old; belonging to last year; denoting distinct yearly growths

annular'is: annular; ring-shaped; arranged in a circle

annula'tus: marked with rings; surrounded by raised rings

an'nuus: annual; living only one year or one plant season

anom'alus: anomalous; out of the ordinary; incongruous

anopet'alus: with erect petals

antarc'ticus: of the antarctic regions

anthemoi'des: like Anthemis; resembling chamomile

anthocre'ne: with or like a flower fountain

anthyllidifo'lius: with leaves like Anthyllis, the kidney vetch or woundwort

antill'ris, antille'ris: of or from the Antilles, West Indies

antip'odum: of or from the Antipodes

antiquo'rum: of the ancients

anti'quus: ancient

antirrhiniflo'rus: Antirrhinum-flowered; resembling the flowers of the snapdragon

antirrhinoi'des: Antirrhinum-like; snapdragon-like

apenni'nus: pertaining to the Apennines, Italy

aper'tus: uncovered, bare, or open

apet'alus: without petals

aphyl'lus: leafless

apicula'tus: apiculate; ending abruptly in a point

apif'era: bee-bearing

apiifo'lius: Apium-leaved; with leaves like those of the carrot family

ap'odus: without a foot-stalk; sessile

apopet'alus: having free petals

appendicula'tus: appendaged; with small, often hanging appendages; in some mushrooms, when the veil appears cobwebby

applana'tus: flattened; horizontal

applica'tus: joined; attached

ap'ricus: uncovered; growing in open, sunny places

ap'terus: wingless

aqut'icus, aquat'ilis: aquatic; living in or under water

a'queus: watery

aquifo'lius: holly-leaved; with pointy leaves

aquilegifo'lius: Aquilegia-leaved; with leaves like the columbine

aquili'nus: aquiline; eagle-like

arab'icus: Arabian

arachnoi'des: spider-like; cobwebby; covered with long and scraggly hairs

araliaefo'lius: with deeply cut leaves like Aralia (ginseng and English ivy, for instance)

arbores'cens: becoming tree-like; woody

arbo'reus: tree-like

arbus'culus: like a small tree

arc'ticus: arctic

arcua'tus: bow-like; bent

arena'rius, areno'sus: of sand; growing in sandy places

areola'tus: pitted

argenta'tus: silvery; silvered

argenteogutta'tus: silver-spotted

argen'teus: silvery

argilla'ceus: of clay; growing in clay; clay-colored; drab

argophyl'lus: silver-leaved

argu'tus: sharp-toothed

argyme'us: silvery

argyroc'omus: silver-haired

argyroneu'rus: silver-nerved

argyrophyl'lus: silver-leaved

ar'idus: arid; growing in dry places; withered; lacking sap

arieti'nus: like a ram's head; like the horns of the ram

arista'tus: aristate; bearded; with a bristle-like appendage

aristo'sus: bearded

arizon'icus: of Arizona, United States

arkansa'nus: of Arkansas, United States

arma'tus: armed; equipped; thorny

armeni'acus: blush-colored; of or pertaining to Armenia

armilla'ris: with a bracelet, arm-ring, or collar; encircled

aromat'icus: aromatic; fragrant

arrect'us: raised up; erect; pointing upward

artemisioi'des: Artemisia-like; like wormwood, usually with aromatic grayish green foliage

articula'tus: articulated; jointed

arundina'ceus: resembling a reed or cane

arven'sis: pertaining to cultivated fields

arvonien'sis: of or from Caernarvonshire, North Wales, Britain

asarifo'lius: Asarum-leaved; resembling the heart or kidney-shaped leaves of the wild ginger

ascalon'icus: of or from Ascalon, Syria

ascen'dens: ascending

asclepiade'us: Asclepias-like; resembling the butterfly weed

asiat'icus: Asian

as'per: rough

aspericau'lis: rough-stemmed

asperifo'lius: rough-leaved

asper'rimus: very rough

asplenifo'lius: with foliage like that of the Asplenium ferns (spleenwort)

assim'ilis: similar; like to

assur'gens: ascending; rising upward

assurgentiflo'rus: flowers ascending

asteroi'des: aster-like; star-like

astu'ricus: of the Asturias, Spain

atamas'co: literally, "it is stained or streaked with red"

a'ter: coal black

atlan'ticus: of the Atlantic coast; of or from the Atlas Mountains, northwest Africa