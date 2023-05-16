Search
Gardener's Latin
A Lexicon
Contributors
Introduction by Barbara Damrosch
By Bill Neal
Gardener’s Latin leads us down the path from abbreviatus to zonatus, turning aside here and there along the way for little-known horticultural facts and fables and the wisdom of
gardeners from Virgil to Vita Sackville-West.<
A
abbrevia'tus: abbreviated or shortened; shorter than adjoining parts
abieti'nus: resembling fir trees
aborti'vus: aborted; exhibiting arrested development; defective
abrotanifo'lius: with leaves resembling the finely cut foliage of southernwood, Artemisia abrotanum
abrup'tus: abrupt; coming to a sudden termination
absinthoi'des: resembling wormwood, Artemisia absinthium
abyssin'icus: Abyssinian; Ethiopian
acadien'sis: of or from Nova Scotia, Canada; Acadian
acantbifo'lius: with broad, ornamental, spiked foliage like that of Acanthus
acantbo'comus: having spiny hairs
acau'lis: stemless; apparently stemless; having the stem underground
ac'colus: dwelling nearby; neighboring
acepb'alus: headless; the absence of a head, as in certain leafy cabbages such as kale
acer'bus: harsh or sour-tasting; bitter
acerifo'lius: with leaves resembling the maple, Acer
aceroi'des: maple-like
acero'sus: needle-shaped and rigid; like the pines leaves
achilleaefo'lius: Achillean-leaved; having finely cut, ferny foliage like that of the yarrow
acicula'ris: needle-like; narrow, stiff, and pointed
acina'ceus: scimitar-shaped; like a short, crescent-shaped sword
acinacifo'lius: scimitar-leaved
acinacifor'mis: scimitar-shaped
aconitifo'lius: having leaves like the aconite; palmately cleft
acrot'riche: hairy-lipped
aculeatis'simus: very prickly
aculea'tus: prickly; set about with prickles, as a fruit or seed
acumina'tus: sharpened; tapering to a point
acu'tus: acute; sharp-pointed
adenoph'orus: bearing or producing glands, usually referring to sticky, nectar-bearing glands
adenophyl'lus: having glands on the leaves
adiantoi'des: with leaves like the maidenhair fern, Adiantum
admira'bilis: admirable; noteworthy
adna'tus: adnate, or grown together; with attached surfaces (usually used to indicate two dissimilar structures growing together naturally but in an apparently abnormal position)
adonidifo'lius: with leaves like Adonis, rather fennel-like
adpres'sus: pressed against; lying flat against, as the hairs on the stems of some plants
adscen'dens: ascending; rising gradually
adsur'gens: ascending; rising to an erect position; straight up
adun'cus: hooked; like the beak of a parrot; crooked; bent
ad'venus: newly arrived; adventive; added to but not essential; not native
aegypti'acus: Egyptian; of or from the valley of the Nile
aem'ulus: emulating; rivaling
aene'us: bronze- or copper-colored
aequinoctia'lis: pertaining to the equinox; mid-tropical; having flowers that open or close at regular intervals
aequipet'alus: equal-petaled
aequitri'lobus: having three equal lobes
ae'rius: aerial; above ground or water
aerugino'sus: bluish green, like verdigris; like the color of oxidized copper
aestiva'lis: pertaining to summer
aesti'vus: summer
aethiop'icus: Ethiopian; African, south of Libya and Egypt
aetol'icus: of or from Aetolia, Greece
affi'nis: related to, especially in terms of structure; allied to another species
a'fra: African
africa'nus: African
agavoi'des: like the Agaves
ageratifo'lius: with leaves like the common garden plant Ageratum
ageratoi'des: Ageratum-like
aggrega'tus: aggregate; clustered; applies to flowers or fruits collected into one mass
agra'rius: of the fields; growing wild in cultivated land
agres'tis: of or pertaining to fields or cultivated land
agrifo'lius: scabby-leaved
aizoi'des: resembling the Aizoaceae, a family of low-growing evergreen herbs with fleshy, often silvery foliage
ala'tus: winged; having wings or appendages that appear to be wings
albes'cens: whitish; becoming white
al'bicans: whitish
albicau'lis: white-stemmed
al'bidus: white
albiflo'rus: having white flowers
al'bifrons: white-fronded
albispi'nus: white-spined
albocinc'tus: white-girdled; white-crowned
albomacula'tus: having white spots
albopic'tus: white-painted
albopilo'sus: having white hairs
albospi'cus: white-spiked
al'bulus: whitish
al'bus: white
alcicor'nis: resembling the horns of the elk or moose
alep'picus: of or from Aleppo, Syria
alexandri'nus: of or from Alexandria, Egypt
al'gidus: cold; chilly
alien'us: foreign
allia'ceus: of Allium; garlic- or onion-like in shape, odor, or taste
alliariaefo'lius: like the leaves of Alliaria; having kidney-shaped to heart-shaped, finely cut foliage
alnifo'lius: with leaves like the alder
aloi'des: Aloe-like; having pointed, erect, succulent leaves
aloifo'lius: with leaves like the Aloe
alopecurioi'des, alopecuroi'des: like Alopecurus, commonly called meadow foxtail, a grass that grows up to six feet with fluffy seed spikes
alpes'tris: nearly alpine; from just below the timberline
alpig'enus: alpine; found high in the mountains
alpi'nus: alpine
alta'icus: of the Altai Mountains, Asia
alter'nans: alternating, as opposed to opposite, plant parts
alternifo'lius: with leaves alternately spaced, not opposite
alter'nus: alternating; alternate
althaeoi'des: Althaea-like; hollyhock-like
al'tifrons: having tall fronds
altis'simus: very tall; tallest
al'tus: tall
alum'nus: well-nourished, flourishing, or strong
alyssoi'des: Alyssum-like
amah'ilis: lovable; amiable; lovely
amaranthoi'des: like the plant Amaranth, often with brilliant foliage and striking flower heads
amarantic'olor: Amaranth-colored; intensely reddish purple
amaricau'lis: bitter-stemmed
ama'rus: bitter
amazon'icus: of or from the Amazon River region
ambig'uus: ambiguous; of doubtful classification
ambly'odon: blunt-toothed
ambrosioi'des: of or like Ambrosia (named after the nectar of the gods) a term applied to several different herbs in the old days; in North America, a common garden pest, ragweed
amelloi'des: of or like the Italian starwort; named after the river Mellus near Rome; aster-like
america'nus: American
amethys'tinus: amethystine; violet-colored
amethystoglos'sus: amethyst-tongued
ammoph'ilus: sand-loving; growing in sandy places
amoe'nus: charming; pleasing
amphib'ius: amphibious; suited for or adapted to growing on land or in water
amplexicau'lis: stem-clasping, usually referring to a leaf whose base embraces the stem
ampkxifo'lius: having leaves that clasp the stem
amplia'tus: enlarged; increased
amplis'simus: most or very ample
am'plus: ample; large
amuren'sis: of or from the Amur River region, the border of Manchuria and Siberia
amygdalifor'mis: shaped like an almond
amygdal'inus: almond-like
amygdaloi'des: almond-like
anacan'thus: without thorns or spines
anacardioi'des: like the fruit of the Anacardium, the cashew nut tree
anagyroi'des: bearing recurved pods like those of Anagyris, a Mediterranean shrub
anatol'icus: of or from Anatolia or Turkey, Asia Minor
an'ceps: two-headed; two-edged, as of a flattened, two-edged stem; also, problematic, equivocal, or of doubtful origin
ancyren'sis: of or from Ankara, Turkey
andic'olus: native of the Andes
andi'nus: Andine, pertaining to the Andes
androg'ynus: hermaphrodite; having male and female flowers on the same spike
androsa'ceus: like Androsace, a small rock-garden plant of the primrose family, commonly called rock jasmine
anemoneflo'rus: with flowers like the Anemone
anemonefo'lius: with leaves like the Anemone
anethifo'lius: like the foliage of dill, Anethum
aneu'rus: nerveless
anfractuo'sus: twisted; winding; sinuous; spirally twisted
an'glicus: English; of England
angui'nus: snaky; snake-like
angula'ris, angulat'us: angular; angled
angulo'sus: angled; full of corners
angu'ria: like a cucumber
angustifo'lius: narrow-leaved
angus'tus: narrow
anisa'tum: anise-scented
anisodor'us: with the odor of anise
anisophyl'lus: exhibiting inequality in two leaves of a pair as to shape or size
annot'inus: year-old; belonging to last year; denoting distinct yearly growths
annular'is: annular; ring-shaped; arranged in a circle
annula'tus: marked with rings; surrounded by raised rings
an'nuus: annual; living only one year or one plant season
anom'alus: anomalous; out of the ordinary; incongruous
anopet'alus: with erect petals
antarc'ticus: of the antarctic regions
anthemoi'des: like Anthemis; resembling chamomile
anthocre'ne: with or like a flower fountain
anthyllidifo'lius: with leaves like Anthyllis, the kidney vetch or woundwort
antill'ris, antille'ris: of or from the Antilles, West Indies
antip'odum: of or from the Antipodes
antiquo'rum: of the ancients
anti'quus: ancient
antirrhiniflo'rus: Antirrhinum-flowered; resembling the flowers of the snapdragon
antirrhinoi'des: Antirrhinum-like; snapdragon-like
apenni'nus: pertaining to the Apennines, Italy
aper'tus: uncovered, bare, or open
apet'alus: without petals
aphyl'lus: leafless
apicula'tus: apiculate; ending abruptly in a point
apif'era: bee-bearing
apiifo'lius: Apium-leaved; with leaves like those of the carrot family
ap'odus: without a foot-stalk; sessile
apopet'alus: having free petals
appendicula'tus: appendaged; with small, often hanging appendages; in some mushrooms, when the veil appears cobwebby
applana'tus: flattened; horizontal
applica'tus: joined; attached
ap'ricus: uncovered; growing in open, sunny places
ap'terus: wingless
aqut'icus, aquat'ilis: aquatic; living in or under water
a'queus: watery
aquifo'lius: holly-leaved; with pointy leaves
aquilegifo'lius: Aquilegia-leaved; with leaves like the columbine
aquili'nus: aquiline; eagle-like
arab'icus: Arabian
arachnoi'des: spider-like; cobwebby; covered with long and scraggly hairs
araliaefo'lius: with deeply cut leaves like Aralia (ginseng and English ivy, for instance)
arbores'cens: becoming tree-like; woody
arbo'reus: tree-like
arbus'culus: like a small tree
arc'ticus: arctic
arcua'tus: bow-like; bent
arena'rius, areno'sus: of sand; growing in sandy places
areola'tus: pitted
argenta'tus: silvery; silvered
argenteogutta'tus: silver-spotted
argen'teus: silvery
argilla'ceus: of clay; growing in clay; clay-colored; drab
argophyl'lus: silver-leaved
argu'tus: sharp-toothed
argyme'us: silvery
argyroc'omus: silver-haired
argyroneu'rus: silver-nerved
argyrophyl'lus: silver-leaved
ar'idus: arid; growing in dry places; withered; lacking sap
arieti'nus: like a ram's head; like the horns of the ram
arista'tus: aristate; bearded; with a bristle-like appendage
aristo'sus: bearded
arizon'icus: of Arizona, United States
arkansa'nus: of Arkansas, United States
arma'tus: armed; equipped; thorny
armeni'acus: blush-colored; of or pertaining to Armenia
armilla'ris: with a bracelet, arm-ring, or collar; encircled
aromat'icus: aromatic; fragrant
arrect'us: raised up; erect; pointing upward
artemisioi'des: Artemisia-like; like wormwood, usually with aromatic grayish green foliage
articula'tus: articulated; jointed
arundina'ceus: resembling a reed or cane
arven'sis: pertaining to cultivated fields
arvonien'sis: of or from Caernarvonshire, North Wales, Britain
asarifo'lius: Asarum-leaved; resembling the heart or kidney-shaped leaves of the wild ginger
ascalon'icus: of or from Ascalon, Syria
ascen'dens: ascending
asclepiade'us: Asclepias-like; resembling the butterfly weed
asiat'icus: Asian
as'per: rough
aspericau'lis: rough-stemmed
asperifo'lius: rough-leaved
asper'rimus: very rough
asplenifo'lius: with foliage like that of the Asplenium ferns (spleenwort)
assim'ilis: similar; like to
assur'gens: ascending; rising upward
assurgentiflo'rus: flowers ascending
asteroi'des: aster-like; star-like
astu'ricus: of the Asturias, Spain
atamas'co: literally, "it is stained or streaked with red"
a'ter: coal black
atlan'ticus: of the Atlantic coast; of or from the Atlas Mountains, northwest Africa
