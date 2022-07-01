Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Botany for Gardeners, Fourth Edition
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Botany for Gardeners, Fourth Edition

An Introduction to the Science of Plants

by Brian Capon

Regular Price $21.95

Regular Price $29.95 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $21.95

Regular Price $29.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 16, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 16, 2022

Page Count

280 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643261430

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Reference

Description

“This should be the cornerstone of every gardener’s library.” —Jeff Gillman, Director of the Botanical Gardens at the University of North Carolina

What happens inside a seed after it is planted? How are plants structured? How do plants reproduce? The answers to these and other questions about complex plant processes can be found in the bestselling Botany for Gardeners. First published in 1990 with more than 260,000 copies sold, it has become the go-to introduction to botany for students and gardeners.

Now in its fourth edition, Botany for Gardeners has been expanded and updated. It features a revised interior, with new photos and illustrations that clarify the concepts clearer than ever before. Additional updates address scientific advances, changes in nomenclature and taxonomy, and more. As before, Botany for Gardeners shares accessible information about how plants are organized, how they have adapted to nearly all environments on earth, their essential functions, and how they reproduce.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less